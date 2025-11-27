GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) and the Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's Minister of Education, will be in Regina to announce an extension to its Canada-wide early learning and child care agreement.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

A tour and photo opportunity will take place before the announcement. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 9:45 a.m. CST – Tour

10:00 a.m. CST – Announcement Place: YMCA of Regina

3801 B Albert Street

Regina, Saskatchewan

Notes for media:

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]