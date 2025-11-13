CED contribution enables Terrebonne manufacturing business to modernize its production and engage in international marketing efforts to remain competitive.

TERREBONNE, QC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $220,000 for Hypertronic Technologies Inc. Thanks to CED's investment, the manufacturing business will be able to become more competitive by acquiring digital production equipment and marketing its products abroad. Hypertronic Technologies specializes in engineering and developing electrical and electronic systems. It offers services ranging from design to mass production. Its approach, focused on cost optimization and industrialization, enables it to respond perfectly to the needs of the automobile, industrial and railway sectors.

This investment is part of our plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

Quotes

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting Hypertronic Technologies, we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"SMEs play a central role in community development and are part of our government's economic growth plan. By working with them, we are taking concrete steps to help strengthen their operations and their contribution to the regional economy. That is why I am delighted with the funding CED has granted to Hypertronic Technologies' project, which will undeniably contribute to the economic vitality of Terrebonne. Without a doubt, the success of this promising project will generate positive impacts across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne

"This announcement represents much more than an investment: It embodies our ambition to position Canada as a leader in the global energy transition. With Hypertronic Technologies and our new sister company Ecotium, we offer the Quebec and Canadian industry a battery technology designed and manufactured here at home that meets tomorrow's requirements for sustainability and performance. This project opens the way for a local supply chain, reduces our dependency on imports, and helps to decarbonize transportation. Our target is clear: To enable original equipment manufacturers located at home to rely on an innovative, competitive, 100% Canadian solution, to build a cleaner, more independent future."

Sylvain Chartier, CEO and Founder, Hypertronic Technologies

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information : Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]