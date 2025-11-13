CED contribution will enable Gatineau manufacturing business to improve its productivity.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $125,000 for Inoxtal Inc. Thanks to CED's investment, the manufacturing business will be able to acquire production equipment to improve its productivity, production capacity and profitability. Inoxtal is a Gatineau SME that specializes in the manufacture of stainless-steel furniture.

This investment is part of our plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

Quotes

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting Inoxtal, we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The manufacturing industry plays an essential role in Quebec's economic growth and in creating thousands of jobs. It represents a pillar of regional economic development. Through the funding announced today for Inoxtal, our government is reaffirming its commitment to maintain a dynamic, stable economy."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"The entire team at Inoxtal is grateful for the Government of Canada's support and would like to thank CED for its collaboration in acquiring cutting-edge equipment for our Gatineau plant. This investment strengthens our production capacity and enables us to integrate the most recent technologies on the market and increase our competitiveness. Thanks to this funding, Inoxtal is pursuing growth and continuing to stand apart in the custom manufacture of stainless‑steel, aluminum and steel products."

Christian Racine, President, Inoxtal

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]