Halifax, NS, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous Guardians are "eyes and ears on the ground" stewarding traditional territories, and a unique example of reconciliation in action. They monitor ecological health, helping to protect ecosystems, species, and cultural heritage, while strengthening the social and cultural ties of their communities.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, announced $1 million in funding over two years to help the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq expand its successful Nuji Kelo'toqatijik Earth Keeper Network Guardians program to include an aquatics division.

The Nuji Kelo'toqatijik Earth Keeper Network is a Mi'kmaq-led, Nova Scotia-based initiative funded by a variety of partners including Parks Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Nuji Kelo'toqatijik means "the ones who watch over something." The goals of this network include building capacity in Mi'kmaw land-based skills, practicing Netukulimk (environmental and social connection and sustainability), expanding community engagement, and facilitating the transfer of Indigenous traditional knowledge systems between Mi'kmaw knowledge keepers/Elders and youth. The Nuji Kelo'toqatijik Earth Keeper Network uses a Etuaptmumk or "Two-eyed seeing" approach which blends both Indigenous and Western perspectives.

The Aquatics Division of Nuji Kelo'toqatijik will focus on connecting youth to the water by reaffirming Mi'kmaw cultural practices and knowledge. This includes developing curriculum, holding workshops, mentoring, and building capacity among youth. The program will combine both land-based and water-based Mi'kmaw knowledge to support initiatives such as rights implementation through resource management and conservation practices while working collaboratively to further support Mi'kmaw self-determination.

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has supported Indigenous Guardians programs by investing in community initiatives. These initiatives help support Indigenous rights and responsibilities in protecting and conserving ecosystems, developing and maintaining sustainable economies, and strengthening deep connections between natural landscapes and Indigenous cultures.

"The expansion of the Nuji Kelo'toqatijik Earth Keeper Network marks an exciting step forward for Mi'kmaw-led conservation in mainland Nova Scotia. By incorporating an aquatic division, we are strengthening our ability to protect and monitor the freshwater and marine ecosystems that have sustained Mi'kmaq communities for generations. This initiative will not only enhance environmental stewardship across Mi'kma'ki but also ensure that traditional Mi'kmaw knowledge continues to guide conservation efforts, creating opportunities for our people to reconnect with and care for our waters in meaningful ways."

Angie Gillis

Executive Director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

"Indigenous peoples have been stewards of the land, water, and ice since time immemorial. The aquatic component of the Nuji Kelo'toqatijik Earth Keeper Network will strengthen Indigenous-led conservation efforts, drawing on millennia of Mi'kmaw knowledge and expertise to protect Nova Scotia's freshwater and saltwater ecosystems. Our government is proud to support Indigenous stewardship of their traditional lands, the transfer of knowledge, and intergenerational connections to the waters of Mi'kma'ki as part of our shared journey toward reconciliation."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada

The Nuji Kelo'toqatijik Earth Keeper Network was established in 2021 and have been working across Nova Scotia on the lands and waters in Mi'kma'ki to help protect, learn about, and learn from the resources around us. The Earth Keepers have worked extensively to learn new skills and to acquire knowledge to help advance participant and community connections to landscape and culture.

By connecting Mi'kmaq with the water ways associated with mainland Nova Scotia, projects of mutual interest between the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia and Parks Canada will be co-developed and allow for mutual knowledge transfer through a variety of activities, including data collection, interpretation, storytelling, and outreach. Throughout the duration of the project, there will be a transition to increasing Mi'kmaq leadership in project development, training, and execution.

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has supported Indigenous Guardians programs by investing more than $25 million in funding for over 100 community initiatives. Through Budget 2021, the federal government committed $173 million toward new and existing Indigenous-led Guardians initiatives and the development of Indigenous Guardians Networks for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. Of this $173 million, Parks Canada received up to $61.7 million towards Indigenous Guardians programs at Parks Canada administered places.

Indigenous partners and Parks Canada are working together across the country to enhance existing programs and co-create new initiatives within Parks Canada administered places that overlap Indigenous territories, treaty lands and ancestral homelands.

The Indigenous Guardians initiative is an important pathway for Indigenous peoples to continue to exercise their rights and responsibilities in stewardship of their traditional lands, and a key component of Canada's commitment to and implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous peoples.

