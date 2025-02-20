The Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families' new project will aim to connect cultural communities across the country.

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting the Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families as it creates a network that will connect cultural communities and their allies across Canada.

Today, Ben Carr, Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South Centre), announced $328,985 in support for a project titled, CollaborationNet: Seeking Peace and Safety in Community by Enhancing and Weaving Social Justice Networks and Partnerships across Manitoba and Canada. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities.

CollaborationNet will connect cultural communities and allies from urban, rural and northern communities across Canada. It will facilitate dialogue and collaboration between cultural groups and produce a hub where knowledge can be easily shared. It will also help the Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families and its partners advance their shared work in social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. By working together, all groups will be able to strengthen their efforts combatting racism, hatred and discrimination.

The federal funding is being provided through the Organizational Capacity Building component of Canadian Heritage's Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program.

Quotes

"Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. When we choose to include everyone, their communities and all of Canada wins. The Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families is breaking down barriers and facilitating dialogue to ensure the inclusion of everyone. By working together and sharing knowledge, organizations like this will strengthen the impact of their social justice initiatives and work to build a more inclusive and safe country for all."

— The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"The Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families has already accomplished a great deal in advancing social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the province. CollaborationNet will significantly expand its reach, linking cultural communities across Canada. With a common knowledge base and opportunity for collaboration, the Coalition's work to build more inclusive communities will now extend far beyond Manitoba, ensuring a better Canada for everyone."

— Ben Carr, Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South Centre)

"Over time, the Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families and our partners have looked to this moment to unite Manitoba's diverse communities in a sustainable network of peace, rooted in their strengths, traditions and customs. From urban to rural and northern network hubs, we will stand together, with a desire to build strong foundations to secure lasting peace for all."

— Zarreen Barlas, Chair, Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families Inc

Quick Facts

The Coalition of Manitoba Cultural Communities for Families is a provincially incorporated nonprofit organization that has operated in Winnipeg since 2018. The CMCCF creates opportunities for dialogue between members of diverse cultural communities in an open, safe and respectful environment. It promotes the safety, security and well-being of children, youth and their families in cultural communities. The organization's projects have identified and addressed community needs while creating safe spaces for diverse voices to be heard.

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports projects that promote dialogue on multiculturalism, anti-racism initiatives, racial equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as projects that encourage ethnocultural diversity and inclusion, and promote intercultural and interfaith understanding. The program has three funding components: Projects, Events, and Organizational Capacity Building.

Associated Links

Organizational Capacity Building — Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]