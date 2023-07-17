The largest comedy festival in the country is receiving total funding of nearly $1.5 million

MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Arts and culture inspire and unite us, strengthening our communities and economy. This summer, Just For Laughs is back for a 41st edition filled with laughter and shows of all kinds.

Today the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, along with the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec (CED), announced funding for the Just For Laughs Festival.

Canadian Heritage provided $800,000 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund to support the 2023 edition of the festival. This amount will help provide audiences with a variety of bilingual programming, including performances by internationally renowned artists.

CED made a non-repayable financial contribution of $650,000 for the 2023 festival. This funding, provided through the Quebec Economic Development Program, will support marketing and promotion for Just For Laughs in international markets, attract investors and tourists to Montréal, and develop new products, especially digital ones.

Quotes

"For over 40 years, laughter has been taking over the streets of Montréal thanks to the Just for Laughs Festival! Every summer, the various street shows, galas and other activities rock the streets of Montréal. The Festival provides a unique platform for renowned and up-and-coming talent, and allows artists from home and abroad to showcase their creativity and comedic genius. I'm looking forward to seeing people from all over the world gather around this great celebration of comedy once again this year. Have a great festival!"

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"Just for Laughs is one of the high points of summer in Montréal. Our government is proud to support this lively event that celebrates comedy and culture. I invite residents of Montréal and tourists from all over the world to come out and enjoy top-quality programming that shows our cultural vitality."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency for the Regions of Quebec

"Just For Laughs is back with another lively edition, which is putting the visitor experience front and centre more than ever! It promises a dynamic experience with top-quality diverse programming for people of all ages. With comedy, flair and immersive experiences, Just For Laughs continues to be one of the world's greatest annual cultural events."

—Patrick Rozon, Chief Creative Officer, Groupe Juste pour rire

Quick Facts

The 41st edition of Just for Laughs will take place from July 14 to 29, 2023, in the Quartier des spectacles (outdoor venue open from July 20 to 29)

This year's programming will include street performances, stand-up shows, a musical, comedy theatre, improv, major outdoor shows, and comedy galas. The free outdoor venue will include participation activities and urban events. The programming will be rounded off by the ComedyPRO professional conference and original digital content available year-round on the festival's online platforms.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to Canadian not-for-profit organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, and to organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program aims to help communities seize promising economic development and diversification opportunities.

