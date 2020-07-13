Government of Canada supports survivors of gender-based violence in Québec

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - In recent months, the daily lives of not-for-profit and non-governmental organizations, including organizations working to support victims and survivors of any form of gender-based violence, have been particularly shaken with the COVID–19 pandemic, which added further pressure on their already limited and valuable resources. The Government of Canada is determined to continue to support them as best as possible.

Everyone deserves to be safe and to live life free of violence. When violence does occur, it is crucial that survivors have access to timely supports and services that meet their needs.

That's why today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced that the Government of Canada will invest $675,000 in Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s, an organization working to assist survivors of human trafficking.

Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s will create a liaison platform which will bring together multiple partners and stakeholders to promote referrals and timely supports for survivors of human trafficking, including those experiencing sexual exploitation. The platform will help bolster collaboration between the private sector, media and intervention organizations, ensuring a shared vision, as well as sustainable and innovative approaches in the work to assist survivors and prevent all forms of human trafficking.

On December 3, 2018, Minister Monsef announced more than $50 million in funding for nearly 60 projects in communities across the country, such as the one featured today. This funding will support survivors of gender-based violence and their families, including those who have been underserved, such as Indigenous women and their communities, children and youth, LGBTQ2 individuals, women from diverse cultural communities, women who are newcomers, refugees or non-status, and women living with disabilities.

"Our government is proud to be able to support projects like the one at Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s to support survivors and their families. The gender-based violence funding envelope was developed in partnership with leaders from the women's sector, whose advice continues to inform Canada's first Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence. Leaders asked for more dollars over a longer period of time to meet the ever growing demand for their services, a simplified application process, and resources to help provide supports for the most underserved and marginalized survivors of gender-based violence. Our government listened. Gender-based violence must not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with survivors, community partners, the private sector and other orders of government to end GBV in all of its forms."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Survivors of human trafficking and their families deserve protection and need to feel supported so they can thrive and realize their dreams and goals. To achieve this, we need sustainable and innovative approaches that are also personal and help bring all partners together. I am pleased to announce that the Government of Canada is helping Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s pilot a project to support survivors in the province of Quebec. This will help address gaps and provide meaningful support to survivors and their families in a timely manner."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, P.C., M.P.

Quebec Lieutenant

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Human trafficking is a very real issue here in Québec and, although it affects people from all walks of life, it particularly affects women and girls. To create truly survivor-driven supports, we will need a diversity of partners from multiple areas of expertise. Our platform will help shape strategic policy approaches toward human trafficking, contribute to improving existing services and promote deeper local knowledge. We thank the Government of Canada for believing in our work."

Nathalie Khlat, President of the Board of Directors and Director of Projects

Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s

To date, close to 700 women's shelters and sexual assault centres have received funding thanks to $50 million in funding that was announced as part of the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

in funding that was announced as part of the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $200 million to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors and their families, and create more responsive legal and justice systems.

has invested over to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors and their families, and create more responsive legal and justice systems. The Promising practices to support survivors and their families call for concepts is the largest amount of funding ever announced for programming to specifically support diverse groups of gender-based violence survivors and their families.

call for concepts is the largest amount of funding ever announced for programming to specifically support diverse groups of gender-based violence survivors and their families. In June 2017 , Women and Gender Equality Canada (formerly Status of Women Canada) announced the first-ever federal Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence.

Women and Gender Equality Canada's Gender-Based Violence Program

Following the June 2017 announcement of It's Time: Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence, Women and Gender Equality Canada (formerly Status of Women Canada) launched the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Program in January 2018.

The GBV Program complements the department's Women's Program, and helps organizations working in the GBV sector to develop and implement promising practices to address gaps in supports for survivors and their families.

While violence affects people of all genders, ages, cultures, ethnicities, geographic locations, and socio-economic backgrounds, some populations are more at-risk and face additional barriers to accessing services. The GBV Program responds to this need by providing funding to eligible organizations at the local, regional and national levels for projects that address gaps in supports for specific groups of survivors, including Indigenous women, and other underserved populations, such as children and youth, LGBTQ2 communities, non-status/refugee/immigrant women, seniors, women living in official language minority communities, women living in northern, rural and remote communities, and women living with disabilities.

Call for concepts: Promising Practices to Support Survivors and their Families

In January 2018, Minister Monsef announced $20 million in funding for a call for concepts as part of the new Gender-Based Violence Program. Following Budget 2018, the funding for the Gender-Based Violence Program more than doubled, meaning that more organizations, such as sexual assault crisis centres, are better able to help population groups at the highest risk of experiencing violence. The GBV Program piloted an innovative approach to supporting community organizations, which includes:

a longer funding period of up to five years;

a two-stage application process, which reduced the administrative burden for applicant organizations. Less information was required in the initial concept phase, which meant a leaner application process for organizations;

eligible recipients were expanded to include labour groups and unions; provinces, territories, municipalities and their agencies; research organizations and institutes, centres of expertise, educational institutions (e.g., universities, colleges, CÉGEPs, secondary schools, school boards/school districts), as well as public health institutions, hospitals, and health care service providers; and

testing and evaluation of promising practices is emphasized, which will lead to clear impact and results for Canadians.

Québec Project

Today's announcement profiled an organization selected for federal funding in Québec:

Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s

Project title: One beacon, an innovative solution for an improved response to the needs of human trafficking survivors in Quebec

Funding amount: $675,000

Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s will create a liaison platform which will bring together multiple partners and stakeholders to promote referrals and timely supports for survivors of human trafficking, including those experiencing sexual exploitation. The platform will help bolster collaboration between the private sector, media and intervention organizations, ensuring a shared vision, as well as sustainable and innovative approaches in the work to assist survivors and prevent all forms of human trafficking.

Created in 2015, Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s is a charitable organization working to help improve existing services for survivors of human trafficking and promote the creation of new services and programs. It works to educate and raise awareness in Québec about the realities of human trafficking through workshops that offer training and guidance on prevention and intervention. Its mission is to work toward a dignified society in which human beings are no longer exploited.

