SUDBURY, ON, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Taking action on climate change requires innovative thinking and unique solutions to inspire action among Canadians of all ages.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, along with Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, and Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, joined partners for the official opening of Science North's new Climate Action Show, which received $6 million in funding under the Government of Canada's Climate Action and Awareness Fund. This multi-media, immersive theatrical experience is one of the next‑generation elements of Science North's overall youth outreach project.

Science North is leading a series of high-impact climate action outreach projects to engage the next generation of Canadians on the critical issues of climate change. This includes The Climate Action Show, travelling exhibits, and a climate action digital campaign. Through these projects, Science North will reach two million youth across Canada, improving their understanding of climate change and inspiring action that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

To open the new exhibit, Minister Guilbeault was also joined by Jennifer Booth, Science North Interim CEO, Dr. Stephen Kosar, Chair of Science North's Board of Trustees, Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger, and Lisa Demmer, Greater Sudbury Development Corporation Board Chair.

The Climate Action and Awareness Fund is investing in climate change projects for youth across Canada. These projects are engaging and empowering youth to take real climate action in their communities and help Canada meet its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Unique and empowering experiences such as The Climate Action Show engage the imaginations of youth on the importance of protecting a healthy and prosperous environment now and in the future. This exhibit will present the very real climate challenges we are facing globally and will inspire young Canadians to take action in their communities."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Officially welcoming visitors to The Climate Action Show at Science North is long overdue. I am immensely proud of the work that has gone into the show, and it is sure to entertain and inspire our visitors. Of course, this experience would not be possible without the generous support of Environment and Climate Change Canada, the City of Greater Sudbury, and the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation. Science North is fortunate to have such great supporters that share our passion for delivering climate change education in an interactive and engaging way. I look forward to seeing our visitors enjoying the show for years to come."

– Jennifer Booth, Interim CEO, Science North

"This is an exciting development for the City of Sudbury—families across the city now have an engaging resource to help teach their children about climate change. I want to thank everyone for making this launch happen. Our Government places a high priority on fighting climate change and protecting nature—this exhibit is a powerful tool to convey this message to our youth."

– Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

"This exhibit is a perfect example of what our Government's Climate Action and Awareness Fund was designed to support. This innovative and immersive new experience will engage the minds of Sudbury youth, showing how individuals can be a part of global action to bring about solutions to climate change. I invite people from all around the area to come visit!"

– Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

Quick facts

The Climate Action Show is a unique multimedia installation that combines media technologies, real objects, theatrical effects, and a custom environment to create a memorable, educational, and entertaining experience. Visitors become agents of change and prepare themselves to champion climate change action in their lives and their communities.

The Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund provided funding for this project under its Climate Action and Awareness Fund, created in large part using the $196 .5‑million fine paid by Volkswagen for circumventing Canada's environmental protection rules.

Environmental Damages Fund provided funding for this project under its Climate Action and Awareness Fund, created in large part using the .5‑million fine paid by Volkswagen for circumventing environmental protection rules. The youth awareness and engagement projects funded under the Climate Action and Awareness Fund are addressing knowledge and/or program gaps in the Kindergarten to Grade 12 (CEGEP in Quebec ) demographic in Canada . These projects inform and engage youth in science-based activities and learning opportunities to foster a connection with their natural environment and encourage real action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

) demographic in . These projects inform and engage youth in science-based activities and learning opportunities to foster a connection with their natural environment and encourage real action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. The Environmental Damages Fund ensures that environmental good follows harm by investing in projects that focus on environmental restoration, environmental quality improvement, research and development, and education and awareness.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]