Government of Canada supports removal of 34 additional abandoned boats in British Columbia through the Oceans Protection Plan

WEST VANCOUVER, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Abandoned boats are a growing problem across Canada. The Government of Canada, through its Oceans Protection Plan, is working hard to deter this irresponsible practice. Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced the most recent applicants to receive funding to support the assessment, removal and disposal of abandoned boats in Canadian waters.

Under the Abandoned Boats Program, a total of $1,174,139 will be provided to assess seven boat removal projects and to remove 34 boats in British Columbia. The recipients are:

Bowen Island Municipality (BC) – Assessment of one boat removal and disposal project in Mannion Bay , Bowen Island, BC ($3,450)

, Salish Sea Industrial Services Ltd. (BC) – Removal and disposal of nine boats in Penelakut, BC ($167,185)

Salish Sea Industrial Services Ltd. (BC) – Removal and disposal of 19 boats in Sooke and CRD Region, BC ($673,504)

and CRD Region, BC We are the change for humanity (BC) – Assessment of six boat removal and disposal projects in Alert Bay and Johnstone Strait , Port Hardy, BC ($30,000)

and , We are the change for humanity (BC) – Removal and disposal of six boats in Alert Bay and Johnstone Strait , Port Hardy, BC ($300,000) .

These announcements follow the coming-into-force of the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act on July 30, 2019. The Act makes it illegal to abandon boats, increases vessel owner liability, and strengthens the Government's response in cases where owners do not behave responsibly in disposing of their vessels at the end of their useful life, through use of Administrative Monetary Penalties or prosecution.

The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a world-leading marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this successful collaboration of municipalities, industry, and Indigenous groups, working together to improve our coasts and waterways for future generations. Our coasts and waterways are one of our most valuable resources. They should be free of pollution and hazards, such as those posed by abandoned and wrecked boats. Our Government is acting responsibly and proactively to protect our coasts for this generation and generations to come."

"Abandoned boats are a threat to marine ecosystems, aquatic species and the livelihood of fish harvesters. They can pose various hazards that affect our communities, the environment and local economies. Our government is proud to take action to address these boats under our historic Oceans Protection Plan. We are continuing this ongoing work with all our partners to ensure healthy and prosperous coastal communities for the future."

Since the Oceans Protection Plan was launched in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research, and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research, and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. Launched in May 2017 , Transport Canada's Abandoned Boats Program is investing $6.85 million for abandoned boat assessment, removal and disposal, and for research and education initiatives. To date, $376,010 in funding has been approved to assess 109 boat removal projects and $2,936,727 to remove 112 boats. Eligible recipients may apply for funding again in late fall 2019 for projects to be funded in 2020-21.

, Transport Canada's is investing for abandoned boat assessment, removal and disposal, and for research and education initiatives. To date, in funding has been approved to assess 109 boat removal projects and to remove 112 boats. Eligible recipients may apply for funding again in late fall 2019 for projects to be funded in 2020-21. Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Abandoned and Wrecked Vessels Removal Program is providing up to $1.325 million over five years to Harbour Authorities and other eligible recipients to remove and dispose of abandoned and wrecked vessels located in federal small craft harbours. To date, 23 vessels have been removed and disposed of across the country, and funding has been awarded to gain legal possession which could lead to the removal of an additional eight vessels, under the program.

over five years to Harbour Authorities and other eligible recipients to remove and dispose of abandoned and wrecked vessels located in federal small craft harbours. To date, 23 vessels have been removed and disposed of across the country, and funding has been awarded to gain legal possession which could lead to the removal of an additional eight vessels, under the program. In addition to these programs, other important measures undertaken by the Government of Canada to address abandoned or wrecked vessels include creating new legislation; improving vessel owner identification; creating a national inventory of abandoned, dilapidated, hazardous and wrecked vessels and assessing their risks; and establishing a polluter pays approach for vessel clean-up.

