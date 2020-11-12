OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous youth and taking action against violence and bullying. We will continue to work together to address these issues and build a more just society.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced that $400,000 in federal funding has been made available under the Northern and Aboriginal Crime Prevention Fund (NACPF) for the Northern Prairie Spirit Youth Cultural Continuity Projectdelivered by the University of Regina.

The objective of the project is to collaborate with youth between the ages of 16-21 in Prince Albert and surrounding communities to understand issues surrounding violence and bullying from their perspective. Participants will learn to use photos and videos to create individual and group stories related to the community and will share project information with stakeholders across the province. Recommendations for supports and resources will be implemented in each community.

"I am proud to announce federal funding for the Northern Prairie Spirit Youth Cultural Continuity Project. It is important that we understand the issues Indigenous youth face around violence and bullying. This Project will provide the University of Regina with the resources that are needed to explore ways to develop culturally sensitive prevention practices when it comes to violence and bullying."

– The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"This funding helps to support Dr. Raven Sinclair's work to make a real difference in the lives of Indigenous youth who are vulnerable to violence and bullying. By understanding these issues from the youth's perspective, Dr. Sinclair and her team will be able help develop the tools and resources needed for culturally-sensitive crime prevention practices for Aboriginal and northern populations."

– Dr. Kathleen McNuttt, Vice-President (Research), University of Regina

The Crime Prevention Action Fund, which falls under the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS), supports innovative projects for at-risk children and youth, and high risk offenders in communities.

The NCPS provides national leadership on cost-effective ways to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities by intervening to mitigate the underlying factors that put individuals at risk of offending.

In 2019-2020, $46.5 million was made available under the NCPS to support the implementation and evaluation of crime prevention programs.

Since April 1, 2019, the Government of Canada has supported 82 new community-based crime prevention projects across Canada valued at $36.3 million.

