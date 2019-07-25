Government of Canada Supports Pork Sector to Grow Exports

GUELPH, ON, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $6 million to Canada Pork International to strengthen, diversify and grow Canada's pork exports in priority markets around the world.

This investment will help Canada's pork industry in their efforts to boost awareness of the industry in priority international markets, positioning Canadian pork producers to further benefit from new opportunities created by Canada's free trade agreements.

This funding will help the sector to strengthen its knowledge of market opportunities, enhance promotional efforts, increase contact with potential buyers and grow market opportunities for chilled pork exports.

The project is funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriMarketing Program, which helps industry increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize market opportunities. The program supports industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high quality and safe food.

"Canada's pork industry contributes $24 billion to the economy. This investment will help further increase international demand for Canada's high-quality pork and create new opportunities for our hardworking producers to take full advantage of new trade agreements."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Government of Canada is committed to diversifying trade and opening new markets for Canadian farmers and exporters. We continue to promote our high-quality pork products around the world and seize new opportunities for growth."

- The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification

"The Canadian pork industry contributes billions of dollars to the Canadian economy, and I'm proud that we're opening markets for continued growth in the sector."

- Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"AgriMarketing funding is fundamental to Canada Pork International programs and services. It supports CPI's growth and demand building programs globally as well as the sales development efforts from our members. This agreement has been essential to the great success of the Verified Canadian Pork branding strategy in Japan and we are thrilled with the opportunity to continue our brand efforts in Japan and other markets."

- Martin Lavoie, President and CEO, Canada Pork International (CPI)

Canada Pork International (CPI) is the export promotion market development agency of the Canadian pork industry. It is a joint initiative of the Canadian Meat Council, representing the pork packers and trading companies, and the Canadian Pork Council, which is the national hog producer organization.

In 2018, the Canadian pork industry exported $3.9 billion worth of pork to 89 countries.

worth of pork to 89 countries. There were 14 million hogs on January 1, 2019 on approximately 8,060 farms in Canada . Farm cash receipts from the sale of hogs in 2018 totalled $4.1 billion .

on approximately 8,060 farms in . Farm cash receipts from the sale of hogs in 2018 totalled . The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

