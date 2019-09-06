Government of Canada Supports Multiculturalism Initiatives in Atlantic Canada Français
Sep 06, 2019, 12:00 ET
Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announces a $3-million investment to support multicultural initiatives throughout Atlantic Canada
HALIFAX, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announced today that the Government of Canada invests more than $3 million in multiculturalism and anti-racism related projects throughout Atlantic Canada. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
These investments will support multicultural events, projects and community capacity building initiatives led by 66 organizations and 31 communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The funding, provided through Canadian Heritage's Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, will help promote intercultural understanding, encourage equal opportunities for individuals of all origins and promote citizenship, civic engagement and a healthy democracy.
Quotes
"Our government is proud to support these projects, which will have a major impact on the arts and culture sector as well as on tourism. These celebrations and activities allow us to come together and combat racism and discrimination but also to celebrate our country's tradition of inclusion and diversity. More than 50 organizations across the Atlantic region will benefit from these new investments. Congratulations to all of them."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"Everyone should feel represented in the cultural activities that bring life to our communities. We hope these initiatives will allow people from diverse backgrounds in the Atlantic region to celebrate and share their cultural heritage, while promoting great inclusion in our region."
—Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax)
"Our diversity makes us strong. When we support our cultural communities, we stimulate our economy, strengthen our social fabric, and showcase the very best of Canada. Our government is committed to ensuring everyone can participate fully in our communities while sharing their culture with friends and neighbours."
—Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament (Fredericton)
"Empowering youth and preparing tomorrow's leaders are important to the vitality of our communities across the country. The Lets grow Together initiative will not only reinforce community pride and appreciation, but also help build capacity within North Preston for years to come."
—Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament (Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook)
"Cultural activities and initiatives help every citizen to understand and include people from different cultures. Learning to share and appreciate our differences is what makes our country and regions great."
—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madwaska-Restigouche)
Quick Facts
These projects received funding through Canadian Heritage's Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports Canadian Heritage's mandate to build on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society
The program has three funding components: Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building, Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism
Related Links
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
Data Table
|
Program
|
Fiscal Year
|
Amount
|
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
|
2018-2019
|
$666,250
|
2019-2020
|
$2,383,925
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
2018-2019
New Brunswick
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.
|
2018 Asian Heritage Month Celebration
|
Fredericton
|
$20,000
|
Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.
|
2018 Asian Heritage Month Celebrations in Greater Saint John
|
Saint John
|
$14,000
|
Battle of the Arts Showcase Inc.
|
Battle of the Arts NB 2018 Youth in the Spotlight
|
Fredericton
|
$7,500
|
Conseil provincial des sociétés culturelles Inc.
|
Colloque sur l'avenir de l'interculturalisme en Acadie
|
Moncton
|
$17,000
|
Film Zone Inc.
|
C'est Right Short-Édition Mosaïq Edition
|
Moncton
|
$15,000
|
La Fédération des jeunes francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc.
|
Éducation civique 101 pour tous!
|
Moncton
|
$18,810
|
Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association Inc.
|
MRMA World Cup Weekend
|
Miramichi
|
$4,250
|
Multicultural Association Chaleur Region Inc.
|
International Festival
|
Bathurst
|
$18,000
|
Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc.
|
Multicultural Festival of Colours
|
Rothesay
|
$18,951
|
New Brunswick African Association
|
NB AfroFest 2018
|
Fredericton
|
$14,000
|
Prude Inc.
|
Black History ''Talk & Tours''
|
Saint John
|
$15,500
|
Prude Inc.
|
International Culture Fest - Saint John
|
Saint John
|
$10,000
|
The Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc.
|
Greater Moncton Highland Games and Scottish Festival
|
Riverview
|
$19,000
|
Université de Moncton
|
Semaine Internationale du Nord-Ouest 2019
|
Edmundston
|
$16,750
|
Total for New Brunswick
|
$208,761
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Association for New Canadians
|
Diversity Summit 2018
|
St. John's
|
$15,000
|
Association for New Canadians
|
Multicultural Family Sports Day
|
St. John's
|
$3,435
|
Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc.
|
Summer Cultural Festival 2018
|
St. John's
|
$10,000
|
Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc.
|
We Are Newfoundlanders and Labradorians
|
St. John's
|
$9,365
|
Sharing Our Cultures Inc.
|
Sharing our Cultures in Central and Western Regions
|
St. John's
|
$18,300
|
Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.
|
Conception Bay Multicultural Event 2018
|
Conception Bay
|
$10,000
|
Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.
|
Gander Tombolo Multicultural Expo 2018
|
Gander
|
$7,500
|
Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.
|
St. John's Tombolo Multicultural Festival 2018
|
St. John's
|
$15,000
|
Total for Newfoundland and Labrador
|
$88,600
Nova Scotia
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Aboriginal Curatorial Collective
|
Nocturne (Engagement Series)
|
Halifax
|
$20,000
|
Acadia University - Wong International Centre
|
Intercultural Evening
|
Wolfville
|
$5,614
|
Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (AFACS)
|
Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (AFRIFEST) 2018
|
Dartmouth
|
$15,000
|
Black Loyalist Heritage Society
|
Journey Back to Birchtown, Past, Present and Future
|
Shelburne
|
$18,000
|
Cape Breton University
|
Atlantiar Knekk Tepaw: A Basque-Mi'kmaw Cultural Exchange Symposium
|
Sydney
|
$10,000
|
Cedar Festival
|
Cedar Festival - Cultural Component
|
Halifax
|
$17,000
|
Celtic Cultural Society of Nova Scotia
|
6th Annual Halifax Celtic Cultural Festival
|
Halifax
|
$12,000
|
Charles Taylor Theatre and Media Arts Association
|
The Emerging Lens Multicultural Independent Film Festival
|
Halifax
|
$8,000
|
Cumberland African Nova Scotian Association
|
100 Voices - Intergenerational Songs and Stories
|
Amherst
|
$18,430
|
Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.
|
African Nova Scotian History Challenges and the DBDLI Awards
|
Halifax
|
$9,450
|
Friends of Neville Park Society
|
Pier Melting Pot Festival
|
South Bar
|
$3,000
|
Glace Bay Universal Negro Improvement Association
|
Celebration and Cultural Events African Heritage Month 2019
|
Glace Bay
|
$15,000
|
Iranian Cultural Society
|
Mehregan Festival
|
Halifax
|
$7,500
|
Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia
|
5th Caribbean Multicultural Diaspora Celebration
|
Halifax
|
$9,000
|
The Fabienne Colas Foundation
|
Halifax Black Film Festival - 3rd Edition
|
Halifax
|
$45,000
|
La Société Promotion Grand-Pré
|
Célébration Mi'kmaq - Acadie
|
Grand-Pré
|
$19,000
|
Latispanica Cultural Association
|
Gala Latina
|
Beechville
|
$5,000
|
North End Business Association
|
Viola Desmond $10 Bill Release Celebration
|
Halifax
|
$25,000
|
Nova Multifest Society
|
Nova Multifest
|
Dartmouth
|
$14,000
|
QEII Health Sciences Centre Auxiliary (Partners For Care)
|
Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash
|
Halifax
|
$5,095
|
South Shore Multicultural Association
|
South Shore Multicultural Festival 2018
|
Bridgewater
|
$15,700
|
South Shore Multicultural Association
|
Mahone Bay Multicultural Festival
|
Bridgewater
|
$12,000
|
The Halifax Experience Foundation
|
Mosaic Festival
|
Bedford
|
$14,000
|
Welcoming Intercultural Newcomers Association
|
13th Annual Newcomers Welcome BBQ
|
Halifax
|
$7,800
|
Total for Nova Scotia
|
$330,589
Prince Edward Island
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
La Coopérative d'intégration Francophone de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard Limitée
|
Franco Festival 2018
|
Charlottetown
|
$8,000
|
P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.
|
DiverseCity / DiverCité (Charlottetown, PEI/Î.-P.-É.)
|
Charlottetown
|
$15,000
|
P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.
|
DiverseCity / DiverCité (Montague, PEI/Î.-P.-É.)
|
Montague
|
$10,000
|
Prince Edward Island Music Awards Association Inc.
|
Music Mosaic
|
Charlottetown
|
$5,300
|
Total for Prince Edward Island
|
$38,300
|
Total – 2018-2019
|
$666,250
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
2019-2020
New Brunswick
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.
|
Greater Saint John Asian Heritage Month Celebrations
|
Saint John
|
$20,100
|
Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.
|
2019 Asian Heritage Month Celebration
|
Fredericton
|
$24,928
|
Bangladeshi-Canadian Association of New Brunswick (BCANB)
|
Fall Cultural Gala
|
Fredericton
|
$5,500
|
Dialogue New Brunswick Inc.
|
Renforcement des capacités de Dialogue NB dans la livraison de son nouveau mandat
|
Moncton
|
$100,000
|
Dialogue New Brunswick Inc.
|
Programmation de cohésion sociale de Dialogue NB 2019-2020
|
Moncton
|
$220,245
|
Filipino-Canadian Community of New Brunswick Inc.
|
Philippines Heritage Month Celebration
|
Fredericton
|
$15,000
|
Filipino-Canadian Community of New Brunswick Inc.
|
FCNB Multicultural Sportsfest
|
Fredericton
|
$18,860
|
La Fédération des jeunes Francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc.
|
L'inclusion pour toutes!
|
Moncton
|
$37,950
|
Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association Inc.
|
World Cup Weekend II
|
Miramichi
|
$4,250
|
Multicultural Association Chaleur Region Inc.
|
Festival International
|
Bathurst
|
$18,000
|
Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area Inc.
|
Mosaïq Multicultural Festival
|
Moncton
|
$17,813
|
Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc.
|
The 10th Annual Multicultural Festival of Colours
|
Rothesay
|
$25,000
|
New Brunswick African Association
|
New Brunswick African Festival
|
Fredericton
|
$25,000
|
The Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc.
|
Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival
|
Riverview
|
$14,250
|
Total for New Brunswick
|
$546,896
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Association for New Canadians
|
Multicultural Family Sports Day
|
St. John's
|
$3,435
|
Atlantic Presenters Association Inc.
|
Petapan First Light Indigenous Arts Symposium - Public Showcase Events
|
St. John's
|
$10,000
|
Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc.
|
10th Summer Cultural Festival 2019
|
St. John's
|
$8,000
|
Sharing Our Cultures Incorporated
|
Sharing our Cultures in Central and Western Regions
|
St. John's
|
$32,000
|
The St. John's Native Friendship Centre Association
|
Building Capacity through Arts, Education and Engagement at the SJNFC
|
St. John's
|
$57,000
|
The St. John's Native Friendship Centre Association
|
National Indigenous Peoples Day - All Week Long!
|
St. John's
|
$10,000
|
Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.
|
St John's Tombolo Multicultural Festival 2019
|
St. John's
|
$12,000
|
Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.
|
Gander Tombolo Multicultural Expo 2019
|
Gander
|
$7,500
|
Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.
|
Conception Bay Multicultural Event 2019
|
Conception Bay
|
$12,000
|
Wonderbolt Productions Inc.
|
The St. John's International CircusFest 2019 Indigenous Showcase
|
St. John's
|
$50,000
|
Total for Newfoundland and Labrador
|
$201,935
Nova Scotia
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society
|
2019 Afrifest
|
Dartmouth
|
$25,000
|
Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society
|
Fuse Festival
|
Dartmouth
|
$12,000
|
Black Business Initiative Society
|
BBI Communications Strategy
|
Halifax
|
$83,314
|
Black Loyalist Heritage Society
|
Journey Back to Birchtown - Past, Present and Future
|
Shelburne
|
$30,000
|
Boys And Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax
|
The Value Project
|
Dartmouth
|
$150,000
|
Cedar Festival
|
Lebanese Cedar Festival
|
Halifax
|
$19,000
|
Charles Taylor Theatre and Media Arts Association
|
The 9th Annual Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival
|
Halifax
|
$11,100
|
Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.
|
DBDLI Empowerment through Capacity Enhancement
|
Halifax
|
$60,000
|
Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.
|
It Takes a Village: Initiative to Empower the Black Community Through Youth Leadership Education, Elder Wisdom and Education Resources
|
Halifax
|
$128,000
|
Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.
|
2019-2020 African Nova Scotian History Challenges and the DBDLI Awards
|
Halifax
|
$9,450
|
Festival du film libanais au Canada (FFLC)
|
« Vivre-ensemble » L'Art & La Création
|
Halifax
|
$15,000
|
Glace Bay Universal Negro Improvement Association
|
Celebration and Cultural Events African Heritage Month 2020
|
Glace Bay
|
$15,000
|
H.R.D.A. Enterprises Limited
|
Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash
|
Halifax
|
$5,390
|
Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia
|
Diversity & Inclusion Capacity Building
|
Halifax
|
$56,000
|
Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia
|
Stronger Together: Empowering Marginalized Youth
|
Halifax
|
$144,260
|
The Information Technology Industry Alliance of Nova Scotia
|
Building Bridges - Nova Scotia Black Youth Empowerment Program (NS BYEP)
|
Halifax
|
$199,950
|
Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia
|
6th Caribbean Diaspora Multicultural Celebration
|
Halifax
|
$10,000
|
Kespu'kwitk Metis Council of Yarmouth & District
|
KMC Metis / Acadian Multicultural Awareness Fair
|
Yarmouth
|
$16,800
|
La Société promotion Grand-Pré
|
Festival des cultures du paysage de Grand-Pré
|
Grand-Pré
|
$30,000
|
Mayworks Halifax Festival Society
|
2019 Mayworks Halifax Festival of Working People and the Arts
|
Halifax
|
$15,000
|
Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society
|
Mawitaj'ik 2019 - Let Us Gather
|
Halifax
|
$60,750
|
Nova Multifest Society
|
Nova Multifest 2019
|
Dartmouth
|
$18,000
|
Nova Scotia Community College
|
NIA (*Swahili for Purpose)
|
Halifax
|
$65,480
|
NPF Community Organization Society
|
Elevate Evolve Emerge 'Lets Grow Together'
|
Porters Lake
|
$56,480
|
Paqtnkek Radio Society
|
Paqtnkek Radio Community Capacity
|
Afton Station
|
$56,400
|
St. Paul's Family Resources Institute
|
Community Connections Festival
|
Halifax
|
$3,000
|
The Halifax Experience Foundation
|
Mosaic Festival of Arts and Culture 2019
|
Bedford
|
$18,000
|
Valley African Nova Scotian Development Association
|
Bridging the Gap - Employment Equity Forum
|
Kentville
|
$54,675
|
Valley African Nova Scotian Development Association
|
Grow Together-A Partnership Project to Help Address Food Insecurity and Barriers to Recreation in African Nova Scotian Families Living in Kings County
|
Kentville
|
$75,000
|
YMCA of Southwest Nova Scotia
|
Embracing Diversity and Fostering Inclusion in Youth
|
Bridgewater
|
$74,650
|
Total for Nova Scotia
|
$1,517,699
Prince Edward Island
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Peers Alliance Inc.
|
Linking Together 2.0 Capacity Building for Sexuality and Gender Diverse Communities in PEI
|
Charlottetown
|
$97,870
|
P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.
|
DiverseCity Multicultural Festival - Three Rivers
|
Three Rivers
|
$7,000
|
P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.
|
DiverseCity Multicultural Festival - Alberton
|
Alberton
|
$8,000
|
Prince Edward Island Music Awards Association Inc.
|
Music Mosaic
|
Charlottetown
|
$4,525
|
Total for Prince Edward Island
|
$117,395
|
Total – 2019-2020
|
$2,383,925
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article