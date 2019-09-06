Government of Canada Supports Multiculturalism Initiatives in Atlantic Canada Français

Sep 06, 2019, 12:00 ET

Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announces a $3-million investment to support multicultural initiatives throughout Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announced today that the Government of Canada invests more than $3 million in multiculturalism and anti-racism related projects throughout Atlantic Canada. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

These investments will support multicultural events, projects and community capacity building initiatives led by 66 organizations and 31 communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The funding, provided through Canadian Heritage's Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, will help promote intercultural understanding, encourage equal opportunities for individuals of all origins and promote citizenship, civic engagement and a healthy democracy.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support these projects, which will have a major impact on the arts and culture sector as well as on tourism. These celebrations and activities allow us to come together and combat racism and discrimination but also to celebrate our country's tradition of inclusion and diversity. More than 50 organizations across the Atlantic region will benefit from these new investments. Congratulations to all of them." 

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Everyone should feel represented in the cultural activities that bring life to our communities. We hope these initiatives will allow people from diverse backgrounds in the Atlantic region to celebrate and share their cultural heritage, while promoting great inclusion in our region."

—Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax)

"Our diversity makes us strong. When we support our cultural communities, we stimulate our economy, strengthen our social fabric, and showcase the very best of Canada. Our government is committed to ensuring everyone can participate fully in our communities while sharing their culture with friends and neighbours."

—Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament (Fredericton)

"Empowering youth and preparing tomorrow's leaders are important to the vitality of our communities across the country. The Lets grow Together initiative will not only reinforce community pride and appreciation, but also help build capacity within North Preston for years to come."

­—Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament (Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook)

"Cultural activities and initiatives help every citizen to understand and include people from different cultures. Learning to share and appreciate our differences is what makes our country and regions great."

—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madwaska-Restigouche)

Quick Facts

These projects received funding through Canadian Heritage's Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports Canadian Heritage's mandate to build on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society

The program has three funding components: Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building, Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism

Data Table

Program

Fiscal Year

Amount

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities.

2018-2019

$666,250

2019-2020

$2,383,925

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
2018-2019

New Brunswick

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.

2018 Asian Heritage Month Celebration

Fredericton

$20,000

Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.

2018 Asian Heritage Month Celebrations in Greater Saint John

Saint John

$14,000

Battle of the Arts Showcase Inc.

Battle of the Arts NB 2018 Youth in the Spotlight

Fredericton

$7,500

Conseil provincial des sociétés culturelles Inc.

Colloque sur l'avenir de l'interculturalisme en Acadie

Moncton

$17,000

Film Zone Inc.

C'est Right Short-Édition Mosaïq Edition

Moncton

$15,000

La Fédération des jeunes francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc.

Éducation civique 101 pour tous!

Moncton

$18,810

Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association Inc.

MRMA World Cup Weekend

Miramichi

$4,250

Multicultural Association Chaleur Region Inc.

International Festival

Bathurst

$18,000

Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc.

Multicultural Festival of Colours

Rothesay

$18,951

New Brunswick African Association

NB AfroFest 2018

Fredericton

$14,000

Prude Inc.

Black History ''Talk & Tours''

Saint John

$15,500

Prude Inc.

International Culture Fest - Saint John

Saint John

$10,000

The Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc.

Greater Moncton Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Riverview

$19,000

Université de Moncton

Semaine Internationale du Nord-Ouest 2019

Edmundston

$16,750

Total for New Brunswick

$208,761

Newfoundland and Labrador

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Association for New Canadians

Diversity Summit 2018

St. John's

$15,000

Association for New Canadians

Multicultural Family Sports Day

St. John's

$3,435

Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc.

Summer Cultural Festival 2018

St. John's

$10,000

Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc.

We Are Newfoundlanders and Labradorians

St. John's

$9,365

Sharing Our Cultures Inc.

Sharing our Cultures in Central and Western Regions

St. John's

$18,300

Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.

Conception Bay Multicultural Event 2018

Conception Bay

$10,000

Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.

Gander Tombolo Multicultural Expo 2018

Gander

$7,500

Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.

St. John's Tombolo Multicultural Festival 2018

St. John's

$15,000

Total for Newfoundland and Labrador

$88,600

Nova Scotia

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Aboriginal Curatorial Collective

Nocturne (Engagement Series)

Halifax

$20,000

Acadia University - Wong International Centre

Intercultural Evening

Wolfville

$5,614

Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (AFACS)

Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (AFRIFEST) 2018

Dartmouth

$15,000

Black Loyalist Heritage Society

Journey Back to Birchtown, Past, Present and Future

Shelburne

$18,000

Cape Breton University

Atlantiar Knekk Tepaw: A Basque-Mi'kmaw Cultural Exchange Symposium

Sydney

$10,000

Cedar Festival

Cedar Festival - Cultural Component

Halifax

$17,000

Celtic Cultural Society of Nova Scotia

6th Annual Halifax Celtic Cultural Festival

Halifax

$12,000

Charles Taylor Theatre and Media Arts Association

The Emerging Lens Multicultural Independent Film Festival

Halifax

$8,000

Cumberland African Nova Scotian Association

100 Voices - Intergenerational Songs and Stories

Amherst

$18,430

Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.

African Nova Scotian History Challenges and the DBDLI Awards

Halifax

$9,450

Friends of Neville Park Society

Pier Melting Pot Festival

South Bar

$3,000

Glace Bay Universal Negro Improvement Association

Celebration and Cultural Events African Heritage Month 2019

Glace Bay

$15,000

Iranian Cultural Society

Mehregan Festival

Halifax

$7,500

Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia

5th Caribbean Multicultural Diaspora Celebration

Halifax

$9,000

The Fabienne Colas Foundation

Halifax Black Film Festival - 3rd Edition

Halifax

$45,000

La Société Promotion Grand-Pré

Célébration Mi'kmaq - Acadie

Grand-Pré

$19,000

Latispanica Cultural Association

Gala Latina

Beechville

$5,000

North End Business Association

Viola Desmond $10 Bill Release Celebration

Halifax

$25,000

Nova Multifest Society

Nova Multifest

Dartmouth

$14,000

QEII Health Sciences Centre Auxiliary (Partners For Care)

Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash

Halifax

$5,095

South Shore Multicultural Association

South Shore Multicultural Festival 2018

Bridgewater

$15,700

South Shore Multicultural Association

Mahone Bay Multicultural Festival

Bridgewater

$12,000

The Halifax Experience Foundation

Mosaic Festival

Bedford

$14,000

Welcoming Intercultural Newcomers Association

13th Annual Newcomers Welcome BBQ

Halifax

$7,800

Total for Nova Scotia

$330,589

Prince Edward Island

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

La Coopérative d'intégration Francophone de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard Limitée

Franco Festival 2018

Charlottetown

$8,000

P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.

DiverseCity / DiverCité (Charlottetown, PEI/Î.-P.-É.)

Charlottetown

$15,000

P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.

DiverseCity / DiverCité (Montague, PEI/Î.-P.-É.)

Montague

$10,000

Prince Edward Island Music Awards Association Inc.

Music Mosaic

Charlottetown

$5,300

Total for Prince Edward Island

$38,300

Total – 2018-2019
New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince
Edward Island

$666,250

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
2019-2020

New Brunswick

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.

Greater Saint John Asian Heritage Month Celebrations

Saint John

$20,100

Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc.

2019 Asian Heritage Month Celebration

Fredericton

$24,928

Bangladeshi-Canadian Association of New Brunswick (BCANB)  

Fall Cultural Gala  

Fredericton  

$5,500

Dialogue New Brunswick Inc.

Renforcement des capacités de Dialogue NB dans la livraison de son nouveau mandat

Moncton

$100,000

Dialogue New Brunswick Inc.

Programmation de cohésion sociale de Dialogue NB 2019-2020

Moncton

$220,245

Filipino-Canadian Community of New Brunswick Inc.

Philippines Heritage Month Celebration

Fredericton

$15,000

Filipino-Canadian Community of New Brunswick Inc.

FCNB Multicultural Sportsfest

Fredericton

$18,860

La Fédération des jeunes Francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc.

L'inclusion pour toutes!

Moncton

$37,950

Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association Inc.

World Cup Weekend II

Miramichi

$4,250

Multicultural Association Chaleur Region Inc.

Festival International

Bathurst

$18,000

Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area Inc.

Mosaïq Multicultural Festival

Moncton

$17,813

Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc.

The 10th Annual Multicultural Festival of Colours

Rothesay

$25,000

New Brunswick African Association  

New Brunswick African Festival  

Fredericton

$25,000

The Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc.

Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival

Riverview

$14,250

Total for New Brunswick

$546,896

Newfoundland and Labrador

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Association for New Canadians

Multicultural Family Sports Day

St. John's

$3,435

Atlantic Presenters Association Inc.

Petapan First Light Indigenous Arts Symposium - Public Showcase Events

St. John's

$10,000

Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc.

10th Summer Cultural Festival 2019

St. John's

$8,000

Sharing Our Cultures Incorporated

Sharing our Cultures in Central and Western Regions

St. John's

$32,000

The St. John's Native Friendship Centre Association

Building Capacity through Arts, Education and Engagement at the SJNFC

St. John's

$57,000

The St. John's Native Friendship Centre Association

National Indigenous Peoples Day - All Week Long!

St. John's

$10,000

Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.

St John's Tombolo Multicultural Festival 2019

St. John's

$12,000

Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.

Gander Tombolo Multicultural Expo 2019

Gander

$7,500

Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc.

Conception Bay Multicultural Event 2019

Conception Bay

$12,000

Wonderbolt Productions Inc.

The St. John's International CircusFest 2019 Indigenous Showcase

St. John's

$50,000

Total for Newfoundland and Labrador

$201,935

Nova Scotia

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society

2019 Afrifest

Dartmouth

$25,000

Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society

Fuse Festival

Dartmouth

$12,000

Black Business Initiative Society

BBI Communications Strategy

Halifax

$83,314

Black Loyalist Heritage Society

Journey Back to Birchtown - Past, Present and Future

Shelburne

$30,000

Boys And Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax

The Value Project

Dartmouth

$150,000

Cedar Festival

Lebanese Cedar Festival

Halifax

$19,000

Charles Taylor Theatre and Media Arts Association

The 9th Annual Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival

Halifax

$11,100

Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.

DBDLI Empowerment through Capacity Enhancement

Halifax

$60,000

Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.

It Takes a Village: Initiative to Empower the Black Community Through Youth Leadership Education, Elder Wisdom and Education Resources

Halifax

$128,000

Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc.

2019-2020 African Nova Scotian History Challenges and the DBDLI Awards

Halifax

$9,450

Festival du film libanais au Canada (FFLC)

« Vivre-ensemble » L'Art & La Création  

Halifax  

$15,000

Glace Bay Universal Negro Improvement Association

Celebration and Cultural Events African Heritage Month 2020

Glace Bay

$15,000

H.R.D.A. Enterprises Limited

Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash  

Halifax  

$5,390

Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia

Diversity & Inclusion Capacity Building

Halifax

$56,000

Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia

Stronger Together: Empowering Marginalized Youth

Halifax

$144,260

The Information Technology Industry Alliance of Nova Scotia

Building Bridges - Nova Scotia Black Youth Empowerment Program (NS BYEP)

Halifax

$199,950

Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia

6th Caribbean Diaspora Multicultural Celebration

Halifax

$10,000

Kespu'kwitk Metis Council of Yarmouth & District

KMC Metis / Acadian Multicultural Awareness Fair

Yarmouth

$16,800

La Société promotion Grand-Pré

Festival des cultures du paysage de Grand-Pré

Grand-Pré

$30,000

Mayworks Halifax Festival Society

2019 Mayworks Halifax Festival of Working People and the Arts

Halifax

$15,000

Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society

Mawitaj'ik 2019 - Let Us Gather

Halifax

$60,750

Nova Multifest Society

Nova Multifest 2019

Dartmouth

$18,000

Nova Scotia Community College

NIA (*Swahili for Purpose)

Halifax

$65,480

NPF Community Organization Society

Elevate Evolve Emerge 'Lets Grow Together'

Porters Lake

$56,480

Paqtnkek Radio Society

Paqtnkek Radio Community Capacity

Afton Station

$56,400

St. Paul's Family Resources Institute

Community Connections Festival  

Halifax  

$3,000

The Halifax Experience Foundation

Mosaic Festival of Arts and Culture 2019

Bedford

$18,000

Valley African Nova Scotian Development Association

Bridging the Gap - Employment Equity Forum

Kentville

$54,675

Valley African Nova Scotian Development Association

Grow Together-A Partnership Project to Help Address Food Insecurity and Barriers to Recreation in African Nova Scotian Families Living in Kings County

Kentville

$75,000

YMCA of Southwest Nova Scotia

Embracing Diversity and Fostering Inclusion in Youth

Bridgewater

$74,650

Total for Nova Scotia

$1,517,699

Prince Edward Island

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Peers Alliance Inc.

Linking Together 2.0 Capacity Building for Sexuality and Gender Diverse Communities in PEI

Charlottetown

$97,870

P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.

DiverseCity Multicultural Festival - Three Rivers

Three Rivers

$7,000

P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc.

DiverseCity Multicultural Festival - Alberton

Alberton

$8,000

Prince Edward Island Music Awards Association Inc.

Music Mosaic  

Charlottetown

$4,525

Total for Prince Edward Island

$117,395

Total – 2019-2020
New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince
Edward Island

$2,383,925

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

