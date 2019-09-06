Government of Canada Supports Multiculturalism Initiatives in Atlantic Canada

Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announces a $3-million investment to support multicultural initiatives throughout Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announced today that the Government of Canada invests more than $3 million in multiculturalism and anti-racism related projects throughout Atlantic Canada. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

These investments will support multicultural events, projects and community capacity building initiatives led by 66 organizations and 31 communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The funding, provided through Canadian Heritage's Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, will help promote intercultural understanding, encourage equal opportunities for individuals of all origins and promote citizenship, civic engagement and a healthy democracy.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support these projects, which will have a major impact on the arts and culture sector as well as on tourism. These celebrations and activities allow us to come together and combat racism and discrimination but also to celebrate our country's tradition of inclusion and diversity. More than 50 organizations across the Atlantic region will benefit from these new investments. Congratulations to all of them."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Everyone should feel represented in the cultural activities that bring life to our communities. We hope these initiatives will allow people from diverse backgrounds in the Atlantic region to celebrate and share their cultural heritage, while promoting great inclusion in our region."

—Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax)

"Our diversity makes us strong. When we support our cultural communities, we stimulate our economy, strengthen our social fabric, and showcase the very best of Canada. Our government is committed to ensuring everyone can participate fully in our communities while sharing their culture with friends and neighbours."

—Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament (Fredericton)

"Empowering youth and preparing tomorrow's leaders are important to the vitality of our communities across the country. The Lets grow Together initiative will not only reinforce community pride and appreciation, but also help build capacity within North Preston for years to come."

­—Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament (Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook)

"Cultural activities and initiatives help every citizen to understand and include people from different cultures. Learning to share and appreciate our differences is what makes our country and regions great."

—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madwaska-Restigouche)

Quick Facts

These projects received funding through Canadian Heritage's Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports Canadian Heritage's mandate to build on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society

The program has three funding components: Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building, Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism

Related Links

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

Data Table

Program Fiscal Year Amount Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities. 2018-2019 $666,250 2019-2020 $2,383,925

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

2018-2019

New Brunswick

Recipient Project City Amount Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. 2018 Asian Heritage Month Celebration Fredericton $20,000 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. 2018 Asian Heritage Month Celebrations in Greater Saint John Saint John $14,000 Battle of the Arts Showcase Inc. Battle of the Arts NB 2018 Youth in the Spotlight Fredericton $7,500 Conseil provincial des sociétés culturelles Inc. Colloque sur l'avenir de l'interculturalisme en Acadie Moncton $17,000 Film Zone Inc. C'est Right Short-Édition Mosaïq Edition Moncton $15,000 La Fédération des jeunes francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc. Éducation civique 101 pour tous! Moncton $18,810 Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association Inc. MRMA World Cup Weekend Miramichi $4,250 Multicultural Association Chaleur Region Inc. International Festival Bathurst $18,000 Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc. Multicultural Festival of Colours Rothesay $18,951 New Brunswick African Association NB AfroFest 2018 Fredericton $14,000 Prude Inc. Black History ''Talk & Tours'' Saint John $15,500 Prude Inc. International Culture Fest - Saint John Saint John $10,000 The Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc. Greater Moncton Highland Games and Scottish Festival Riverview $19,000 Université de Moncton Semaine Internationale du Nord-Ouest 2019 Edmundston $16,750 Total for New Brunswick $208,761

Newfoundland and Labrador

Recipient Project City Amount Association for New Canadians Diversity Summit 2018 St. John's $15,000 Association for New Canadians Multicultural Family Sports Day St. John's $3,435 Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc. Summer Cultural Festival 2018 St. John's $10,000 Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc. We Are Newfoundlanders and Labradorians St. John's $9,365 Sharing Our Cultures Inc. Sharing our Cultures in Central and Western Regions St. John's $18,300 Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. Conception Bay Multicultural Event 2018 Conception Bay $10,000 Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. Gander Tombolo Multicultural Expo 2018 Gander $7,500 Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. St. John's Tombolo Multicultural Festival 2018 St. John's $15,000 Total for Newfoundland and Labrador $88,600

Nova Scotia

Recipient Project City Amount Aboriginal Curatorial Collective Nocturne (Engagement Series) Halifax $20,000 Acadia University - Wong International Centre Intercultural Evening Wolfville $5,614 Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (AFACS) Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (AFRIFEST) 2018 Dartmouth $15,000 Black Loyalist Heritage Society Journey Back to Birchtown, Past, Present and Future Shelburne $18,000 Cape Breton University Atlantiar Knekk Tepaw: A Basque-Mi'kmaw Cultural Exchange Symposium Sydney $10,000 Cedar Festival Cedar Festival - Cultural Component Halifax $17,000 Celtic Cultural Society of Nova Scotia 6th Annual Halifax Celtic Cultural Festival Halifax $12,000 Charles Taylor Theatre and Media Arts Association The Emerging Lens Multicultural Independent Film Festival Halifax $8,000 Cumberland African Nova Scotian Association 100 Voices - Intergenerational Songs and Stories Amherst $18,430 Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc. African Nova Scotian History Challenges and the DBDLI Awards Halifax $9,450 Friends of Neville Park Society Pier Melting Pot Festival South Bar $3,000 Glace Bay Universal Negro Improvement Association Celebration and Cultural Events African Heritage Month 2019 Glace Bay $15,000 Iranian Cultural Society Mehregan Festival Halifax $7,500 Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia 5th Caribbean Multicultural Diaspora Celebration Halifax $9,000 The Fabienne Colas Foundation Halifax Black Film Festival - 3rd Edition Halifax $45,000 La Société Promotion Grand-Pré Célébration Mi'kmaq - Acadie Grand-Pré $19,000 Latispanica Cultural Association Gala Latina Beechville $5,000 North End Business Association Viola Desmond $10 Bill Release Celebration Halifax $25,000 Nova Multifest Society Nova Multifest Dartmouth $14,000 QEII Health Sciences Centre Auxiliary (Partners For Care) Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash Halifax $5,095 South Shore Multicultural Association South Shore Multicultural Festival 2018 Bridgewater $15,700 South Shore Multicultural Association Mahone Bay Multicultural Festival Bridgewater $12,000 The Halifax Experience Foundation Mosaic Festival Bedford $14,000 Welcoming Intercultural Newcomers Association 13th Annual Newcomers Welcome BBQ Halifax $7,800 Total for Nova Scotia $330,589

Prince Edward Island

Recipient Project City Amount La Coopérative d'intégration Francophone de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard Limitée Franco Festival 2018 Charlottetown $8,000 P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc. DiverseCity / DiverCité (Charlottetown, PEI/Î.-P.-É.) Charlottetown $15,000 P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc. DiverseCity / DiverCité (Montague, PEI/Î.-P.-É.) Montague $10,000 Prince Edward Island Music Awards Association Inc. Music Mosaic Charlottetown $5,300 Total for Prince Edward Island $38,300

Total – 2018-2019

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince

Edward Island $666,250

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

2019-2020

New Brunswick

Recipient Project City Amount Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. Greater Saint John Asian Heritage Month Celebrations Saint John $20,100 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. 2019 Asian Heritage Month Celebration Fredericton $24,928 Bangladeshi-Canadian Association of New Brunswick (BCANB) Fall Cultural Gala Fredericton $5,500 Dialogue New Brunswick Inc. Renforcement des capacités de Dialogue NB dans la livraison de son nouveau mandat Moncton $100,000 Dialogue New Brunswick Inc. Programmation de cohésion sociale de Dialogue NB 2019-2020 Moncton $220,245 Filipino-Canadian Community of New Brunswick Inc. Philippines Heritage Month Celebration Fredericton $15,000 Filipino-Canadian Community of New Brunswick Inc. FCNB Multicultural Sportsfest Fredericton $18,860 La Fédération des jeunes Francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc. L'inclusion pour toutes! Moncton $37,950 Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association Inc. World Cup Weekend II Miramichi $4,250 Multicultural Association Chaleur Region Inc. Festival International Bathurst $18,000 Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area Inc. Mosaïq Multicultural Festival Moncton $17,813 Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc. The 10th Annual Multicultural Festival of Colours Rothesay $25,000 New Brunswick African Association New Brunswick African Festival Fredericton $25,000 The Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc. Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival Riverview $14,250 Total for New Brunswick $546,896

Newfoundland and Labrador

Recipient Project City Amount Association for New Canadians Multicultural Family Sports Day St. John's $3,435 Atlantic Presenters Association Inc. Petapan First Light Indigenous Arts Symposium - Public Showcase Events St. John's $10,000 Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council Inc. 10th Summer Cultural Festival 2019 St. John's $8,000 Sharing Our Cultures Incorporated Sharing our Cultures in Central and Western Regions St. John's $32,000 The St. John's Native Friendship Centre Association Building Capacity through Arts, Education and Engagement at the SJNFC St. John's $57,000 The St. John's Native Friendship Centre Association National Indigenous Peoples Day - All Week Long! St. John's $10,000 Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. St John's Tombolo Multicultural Festival 2019 St. John's $12,000 Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. Gander Tombolo Multicultural Expo 2019 Gander $7,500 Tombolo Multicultural Festival Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. Conception Bay Multicultural Event 2019 Conception Bay $12,000 Wonderbolt Productions Inc. The St. John's International CircusFest 2019 Indigenous Showcase St. John's $50,000 Total for Newfoundland and Labrador $201,935

Nova Scotia

Recipient Project City Amount Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society 2019 Afrifest Dartmouth $25,000 Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society Fuse Festival Dartmouth $12,000 Black Business Initiative Society BBI Communications Strategy Halifax $83,314 Black Loyalist Heritage Society Journey Back to Birchtown - Past, Present and Future Shelburne $30,000 Boys And Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax The Value Project Dartmouth $150,000 Cedar Festival Lebanese Cedar Festival Halifax $19,000 Charles Taylor Theatre and Media Arts Association The 9th Annual Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival Halifax $11,100 Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc. DBDLI Empowerment through Capacity Enhancement Halifax $60,000 Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc. It Takes a Village: Initiative to Empower the Black Community Through Youth Leadership Education, Elder Wisdom and Education Resources Halifax $128,000 Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc. 2019-2020 African Nova Scotian History Challenges and the DBDLI Awards Halifax $9,450 Festival du film libanais au Canada (FFLC) « Vivre-ensemble » L'Art & La Création Halifax $15,000 Glace Bay Universal Negro Improvement Association Celebration and Cultural Events African Heritage Month 2020 Glace Bay $15,000 H.R.D.A. Enterprises Limited Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash Halifax $5,390 Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia Diversity & Inclusion Capacity Building Halifax $56,000 Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia Stronger Together: Empowering Marginalized Youth Halifax $144,260 The Information Technology Industry Alliance of Nova Scotia Building Bridges - Nova Scotia Black Youth Empowerment Program (NS BYEP) Halifax $199,950 Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia 6th Caribbean Diaspora Multicultural Celebration Halifax $10,000 Kespu'kwitk Metis Council of Yarmouth & District KMC Metis / Acadian Multicultural Awareness Fair Yarmouth $16,800 La Société promotion Grand-Pré Festival des cultures du paysage de Grand-Pré Grand-Pré $30,000 Mayworks Halifax Festival Society 2019 Mayworks Halifax Festival of Working People and the Arts Halifax $15,000 Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society Mawitaj'ik 2019 - Let Us Gather Halifax $60,750 Nova Multifest Society Nova Multifest 2019 Dartmouth $18,000 Nova Scotia Community College NIA (*Swahili for Purpose) Halifax $65,480 NPF Community Organization Society Elevate Evolve Emerge 'Lets Grow Together' Porters Lake $56,480 Paqtnkek Radio Society Paqtnkek Radio Community Capacity Afton Station $56,400 St. Paul's Family Resources Institute Community Connections Festival Halifax $3,000 The Halifax Experience Foundation Mosaic Festival of Arts and Culture 2019 Bedford $18,000 Valley African Nova Scotian Development Association Bridging the Gap - Employment Equity Forum Kentville $54,675 Valley African Nova Scotian Development Association Grow Together-A Partnership Project to Help Address Food Insecurity and Barriers to Recreation in African Nova Scotian Families Living in Kings County Kentville $75,000 YMCA of Southwest Nova Scotia Embracing Diversity and Fostering Inclusion in Youth Bridgewater $74,650 Total for Nova Scotia $1,517,699

Prince Edward Island

Recipient Project City Amount Peers Alliance Inc. Linking Together 2.0 Capacity Building for Sexuality and Gender Diverse Communities in PEI Charlottetown $97,870 P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc. DiverseCity Multicultural Festival - Three Rivers Three Rivers $7,000 P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada Inc. DiverseCity Multicultural Festival - Alberton Alberton $8,000 Prince Edward Island Music Awards Association Inc. Music Mosaic Charlottetown $4,525 Total for Prince Edward Island $117,395

Total – 2019-2020

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince

Edward Island $2,383,925

