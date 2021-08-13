Increasing knowledge, raising awareness and learning to address barriers

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Many Canadians struggle with mental health issues, but certain groups of Canadians face unique challenges when it comes to mental health because of racism, discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. As Canadians continue to support public health measures, an unintended consequence has been that 40% of Canadians have reported a decline in their mental health. The Government of Canada remains committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly during these challenging times because of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced an investment of up to $1.28 million in funding for three organizations to promote mental health and wellbeing, and to promote health equity by tackling systemic challenges and barriers faced by Black LGBTQI+ Canadians.

Ribbon Rouge Foundation, based in Edmonton, AB, will be receiving up to $480,000 to gather and mobilize information on the experiences and barriers faced by LGBTQI+ individuals as they navigate services for mental health, substance use and addictions, sexually transmitted and blood borne infections (STBBI), and criminal justice involvement. The aim of this project is to improve support and skills and share programs and interventions that have a positive impact on the mental health and well-being of Black LGBTQI+ communities.

Across Boundaries, based in Toronto, ON, will be receiving up to $400,000 for the Our Stories, Our Voices project. The project aims to increase understanding of the mental health needs and experiences of Black LGBTQI+ communities in order to build capacity and provide leadership opportunities for its members, make mental health conversations more accessible, and find approaches to promote positive mental health. As part of the project, tools, resources and a curricula will be developed to support leadership training, practitioner training and community workshops. The project expects to reach more than 300 Black LGBTQI+ individuals, with priority given to Black Trans, non-binary, queer persons, and those who face poverty, migration, and disability.

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Youth Project aims to deliver programs and create resources to increase understanding of the unique mental health challenges, and specific anti-Black barriers for Black LGBTQI+ youth. The project will also offer youth aged 16 to 19 and 20 to 30 opportunities to effectively and proactively respond to these current realities. Knowledge will be generated through a series of programs and activities that build in intergenerational relationships and mentoring, as well as arts-based approaches. With funding of up to $400,000, the project will also create a safe space to foster leadership within the community and provide a centre for its voice and experiences.

"Many Canadians struggle with mental health issues. However, some Canadians face additional challenges that mean they need more help to address their mental health. The projects announced today will create safe environments for Black LGBTQI+ Canadians to learn about positive mental health through effective, anti-racist, and culturally-focused approaches. By strengthening their skills and confidence, we can help improve their mental health and well-being."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

Funding announced today has been distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund.

These investments support community-based programs in mental health promotion to increase health equity and address the underlying determinants of health. They also support the development and implementation of culturally-focused mental health programs for Black LGBTQI+ Canadians in communities across the country.

Ribbon Rouge Foundation serves African, Caribbean and Black people in Alberta , by facilitating systems change, in structural and social determinants that lead to poorer health outcomes, including HIV related health outcomes in African, Caribbean , Black communities.

and Black people in , by facilitating systems change, in structural and social determinants that lead to poorer health outcomes, including HIV related health outcomes in African, , Black communities. Across Boundaries provides equitable, inclusive and holistic mental health and addiction service for racialized people across the Greater Toronto Area , working within anti-racism, anti-Black racism and anti-oppression frameworks.

, working within anti-racism, anti-Black racism and anti-oppression frameworks. The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Youth Project (The Youth Project) provides support, education, resource expansion and community development to make Nova Scotia a safer, healthier and happier place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

