$2.4 million in funding will support health care providers, as well as patients, those close to them, and communities to co-design tools and education

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Palliative care services are an important part of the health care system, and can improve the quality of life and overall health of many people with a serious illness. Many Canadians find it difficult to discuss serious illness, death, dying and end-of-life care with their loved ones and health care providers. These conversations will be made easier by developing the communication skills of providers and empowering patients with information. This will allow patients to access a palliative approach to care earlier in their illness journey, providing them with the support and resources they need to manage their symptoms, alleviate their suffering, and improve their physical and mental health.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced $2.4 million in funding over three years to McMaster University to design programs and education materials to encourage earlier access to palliative care. Through this funding, researchers will be able to work with health care providers, patients, and those close to them as well as communities and organizations to co-create solutions that address diverse needs and lived experiences, ensuring that the resources are informed by their invaluable perspectives and insights.

The Government of Canada's Action Plan on Palliative Care aims to improve quality of life for people living with serious illness, enhance access to palliative care, and improve quality of care and health care system performance. McMaster University's project supports the goals of the Action Plan and is another important step to improve palliative care skills and supports for health care providers, patients and their loved ones, caregivers and communities. These resources will aim to raise awareness and understanding of advance care planning and palliative care, and foster improved access to a palliative care approach for underserved populations.

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories, organizations, people living with serious illness, caregivers, and communities to put in place key supports that will improve the quality and availability of palliative care for everyone in Canada, including those who are most vulnerable.

Quotes

"Seeking earlier access to palliative care can improve quality of life for those living with a serious illness. We are pleased to support McMaster University in helping to equip health care providers, patients and those close to them, with practical tools to help them make important decisions during difficult times. Canada's Action Plan on Palliative Care aims to improve access to a palliative approach to care in a variety of health care settings. We have come a long way in our vision for palliative care in Canada and projects like these are critical to making that happen."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Canada's Minister of Health

"This project will empower both interprofessional health care providers and patients and families to demystify a palliative approach to care and enable them to be more prepared for their illness journey. This will lead to more hope, choice, and control for Canadians facing a life-changing diagnosis."

Dr. Hsien Seow

Project co-Principal Investigator

Professor and Canada Research Chair, Department of Oncology

McMaster University

Quick Facts

The project co-Principal Investigators are Dr. Hsien Seow, McMaster University ; Dr. Samantha Winemaker, McMaster University ; and Dr. Jeff Myers , University of Toronto .

; Dr. Samantha Winemaker, ; and Dr. , . Budget 2023 outlined the Government's Working Together to Improve Health Care for Canadians Plan , with an increase in health care funding of close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories. Key priorities for this funding are to support Canada's workforce and to help people living with serious illness in their communities age with dignity close to home, with access to home care or care in a safe long-term-care facility.

, with an increase in health care funding of close to over 10 years, including in new funding for provinces and territories. Key priorities for this funding are to support workforce and to help people living with serious illness in their communities age with dignity close to home, with access to home care or care in a safe long-term-care facility. As part of the Working Together plan, the Government of Canada signed Aging with Dignity bilateral agreements with provinces and territories. These agreements include $2.4 billion over four years to improve access to home and community care (including palliative care) from Budget 2017. They also include $3 billion over five years from Budget 2021 to apply standards of care in long-term care facilities and help support long-term care workforce stability.

plan, the Government of signed bilateral agreements with provinces and territories. These agreements include over four years to improve access to home and community care (including palliative care) from Budget 2017. They also include over five years from Budget 2021 to apply standards of care in long-term care facilities and help support long-term care workforce stability. The Working plan also includes an investment of $1.7 billion over five years for provinces and territories to support hourly wage increases for personal support workers and related professions.

plan also includes an investment of over five years for provinces and territories to support hourly wage increases for personal support workers and related professions. In 2019, Health Canada released a multi-year Action Plan on Palliative Care to tackle issues identified during the Framework's development that fall under federal roles and responsibilities. Budget 2021 provided $29.8 million over six years to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs, including efforts to improve access to palliative care.

over six years to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs, including efforts to improve access to palliative care. Between 2019 and 2021, the federal government provided $24 million in funding for palliative care initiatives under the Action Plan.

Associated Links

