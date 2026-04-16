DELTA, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Through strategic investments, the Government of Canada is putting our mineral wealth to work and building an end-to-end, made-in–Canada battery supply chain to create jobs and prosperity from coast to coast to coast.

Lithium is crucial for batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other technologies, enabling their ability to charge, discharge and deliver usable electricity. Lithium also helps give EV batteries their high energy density, allowing them to store more energy in less space.

Canada's total lithium resources are estimated to be 6.5 million tonnes, and we are currently the world's seventh-largest producer. By refining more lithium at home, Canada can capture additional market value, strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on highly concentrated foreign processing markets, enhancing supply chain and energy security.

Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, joined Mangrove Lithium for the ribbon cutting of North America's first commercial electrochemical lithium refining facility in Delta, British Columbia. The facility will produce enough battery–grade lithium for approximately 25,000 electric vehicles per year, a major expansion in our domestic processing capacity and ability to meet lithium demand, 87 percent of which is tied to batteries, EVs and grid storage.

Mangrove Lithium has been supported by a conditionally approved investment of up to $21.9 million through the Critical Minerals Research Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program, as announced by Minister Tim Hodgson at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) 2026 Convention.

Canada is ready to build -- unlocking our mineral resources; enhancing and securing supply chains; and positioning workers, communities and industries to succeed. Mangrove Lithium's new Delta facility demonstrates a significant milestone for Canadian mineral and battery innovation and leadership that supports economic security and clean growth for generations to come.

Quotes

"Canada is leveraging our critical mineral resources -- including our lithium -- to unlock supply chain security, job creation and clean energy innovation. Mangrove Lithium's new headquarters will house North America's first commercial electrochemical lithium refining facility -- exactly the type of cutting-edge, sovereign Canadian project we need. By supporting projects like these, our new government is advancing Canada's low-carbon potential, creating new careers, strengthening our security and creating reliable Canadian jobs in an uncertain time."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Across the country, we are seeing the results of Canada's commitment to building a world–class critical minerals ecosystem. Mangrove Lithium's new facility positions Canada as a hub for refining battery–grade materials right here in Delta, reinforcing our economic security and supporting Canadian innovation. Canada has what the world wants, and we are making strides to use our mineral wealth as a basis to diversify our clean energy opportunities and create stable, long-term careers in British Columbia and beyond."

The Honourable Jill McKnight

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Building a strong, secure Canadian battery supply chain requires more than access to critical minerals: it requires the ability to refine and manufacture those materials here at home. Today, there is a critical gap between Canada's lithium resources and the capacity to convert them into battery-grade materials. Mangrove is working to fill that missing middle with cost-competitive, sustainable and resilient lithium conversion. This Delta facility marks a meaningful step toward realizing our vision of a domestic lithium supply chain capable of meeting the growing demands of the clean energy transition. Support from Natural Resources Canada is critical as we scale our operations, strengthen Canada's energy security and help enable a truly made-in-Canada, mine-to-battery supply chain for the renewable energy future."

Saad Dara

Chief Executive Officer, Mangrove Lithium

Quick Facts

The conditionally approved investment for Mangrove Lithium's project was first announced on March 3, 2026, at the 2026 PDAC Convention, where Minister Hodgson announced over $165.2 million for 22 Canadian projects to accelerate planning, development and processing capacity across the country to unlock over $434 million in Canadian project capital in critical minerals projects across eight provinces.

The Government of Canada has designated lithium as a critical mineral because of its importance in the clean energy transition. Canada has two active lithium projects in Manitoba and Quebec and a number of advanced projects.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]