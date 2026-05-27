VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - In an uncertain and rapidly shifting global economy, Canada is diversifying our trading partners and securing access to new markets as part of our mission to double non-U.S. trade. We are acting with urgency to retool our economy, get major projects built, and position Canada as a trusted energy supplier to partners around the world.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an agreement between Ksi Lisims LNG and SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe) of Germany, bringing long–term supply of low-carbon Canadian LNG to a European buyer for the first time. Under the agreement, SEFE will purchase one million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for up to 20 years, with deliveries expected to begin by the early 2030s.

Minister Hodgson was joined by Adrian Dix, British Columbia's Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions; Dirk Jakobi, Deputy Consul General of Germany to Vancouver; and Eva Clayton, President of Nisga'a Lisims Government, representing federal, provincial, international, and Indigenous alignment on Canada's role as a reliable energy supplier of choice, with Indigenous leadership at the heart of energy resource development.

After receiving approval under Canada and British Columbia's "One Project, One Review" model in September 2025, Ksi Lisims LNG was referred to the Major Projects Office (MPO) by Prime Minister Carney in November 2025 to support Canada's efforts to more than double our low-carbon LNG production and displace higher-emitting fuel use abroad, strengthen our position as a global energy superpower, create thousands of new careers, and diversify our exports to new Asian and European markets. Senior executives from the project also joined the Prime Minister and Minister Hodgson on a successful trade delegation to Germany in August 2025, where they made contacts that contributed to the success of this deal.

Today's agreement is an important step toward a final investment decision for Ksi Lisims LNG, a project expected to attract over $30 billion in investment. It brings Ksi Lisims LNG and Canada's trade diversification efforts another step closer to reality – and along with that, thousands of new jobs during construction and operation of the LNG facility and the associated pipeline, new supply chain opportunities, significant economic activity in British Columbia, and a contribution of more than $15 billion in GDP to the Canadian economy. Once fully electrified, Ksi Lisims LNG will become one of the world's lowest-emission LNG operations, with emissions 94% below the global average.

By building major projects in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and securing new deals for energy exports, Canada is taking decisive action to build big, strengthen our economic security, and deliver clean growth that supports jobs, diversifies trade, and catalyzes long–term prosperity.

Quotes

"Today's agreement between Ksi Lisims LNG and SEFE is about much more than energy – it is about delivering on our promise to build a stronger, more sovereign economy that generates opportunities and prosperity for Canadians. Now more than ever, the world is asking for more reliable, low-carbon Canadian energy, and by moving projects forward in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and connecting our resources to that global demand, we are demonstrating what it means to be a 21st century energy superpower."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"By advancing projects of national significance, Canada is building big, growing our economy and strengthening our long-term economic security. This agreement is a major step toward advancing Ksi Lisims LNG, a project with meaningful Indigenous participation designed to be one of the world's lowest-emission LNG facilities and one that shows what can be accomplished when governments, Indigenous Peoples and industry work together to move projects forward. With support from the Major Projects Office, initiatives like this are helping unlock investment, create jobs and strengthen supply chains."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"B.C. has championed Ksi Lisims LNG with the Nisga'a for years, together with getting it added to the federal major projects list. Glad to be feeding the puck up the boards to the federal government on this; congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney on putting the puck in the net, side-by-side with our new partners in Germany."

The Honourable David Eby

Premier of British Columbia

"It's clear that B.C. has what the world wants. We have taken concrete steps to advance important nation-building projects like Ksi Lisims and through our efforts and with the leadership of the Nisga'a Nation are delivering wealth and prosperity for British Columbia and all of Canada. Today's agreement will diversify our trade at a key moment while providing a stable supply of energy to European markets."

The Honourable Adrian Dix

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions for British Columbia

"The Nisga'a Lisims Government is proud to contribute to Canada's deepening ties with Europe. European energy buyers are facing urgent decisions about diversification, but they should not have to choose between energy security and climate ambition. Ksi Lisims LNG is designed to meet both needs--offering a stable, low emissions source of LNG with strong environmental and social governance at its core. This is the kind of project the world needs as it transitions to a lower carbon future."

Eva Clayton

President of Nisg̱a'a Lisims Government

"This agreement is more than just a gas supply contract – it is the expression of a strategic partnership between Germany and Canada in the field of energy supply. Germany and Canada are linked by a close partnership based on shared values and mutual trust. Through closer co-operation, we are diversifying our procurement channels and making our economies more resilient in the face of global risks."

The Honourable Katherina Reiche

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy

Quick Facts

The project is a collaboration between Western LNG as lead developer and future operator; Rockies LNG Partners, a consortium of major Canadian natural gas producers; and the Nisga'a Nation.

Ksi Lisims LNG is a proposed floating natural gas liquefaction production, storage and offloading facility with a marine terminal located on the northern coast of British Columbia. It will be Canada's second-largest LNG terminal and would export up to 12 million tonnes per annum (or 22.4 billion cubic metres per year) of LNG.

On September 15, 2025, the LNG facility received joint federal-provincial environmental approvals under the "one-project, one-review" model. The project referral includes up to two floating structures exporting 16.5 billion cubic metres of gas annually, along with the 750-km Prince Rupert supply pipeline and a 120-km electrical transmission line.

Ksi Lisims was referred to the federal Major Projects Office (MPO) on November 13, 2025. The Government of Canada established the MPO to advance nation-building projects faster to help drive our economy, diversify our industries and trade, support clean growth and Indigenous partnership, and create high-paying careers for generations to come.

The agreement is contingent on the finalization of a definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the two parties. Once concluded, this would be SEFE's first partnership with a Canadian LNG supplier. SEFE is an international energy company, owned by the Federal Government of Germany and anchored in Europe, dedicated to delivering energy solutions that ensure reliable and affordable supply. SEFE is one of Europe's leading suppliers to industrial customers, supplying more 50,000 clients with over 200 TWh of gas and power each year. SEFE's activities span the entire energy value chain, from origination and trading to sales, transport and storage.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]