Government of Canada supports leading research infrastructure at the University of Saskatchewan

Funding will advance the next generation of cutting-edge Canadian research and innovation infrastructure

SASKATOON, SK, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Modern, high-quality research facilities and equipment are essential for breakthroughs in Canadian research and science. These laboratories and research centres are where medical and other scientific breakthroughs are born, helping to solve real-world problems and create future economic opportunities.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, highlighted the Budget 2024 investments that will support innovation at the University of Saskatchewan's Canadian Light Source Inc. and the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.

Through Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is investing $83.5 million over three years, starting in 2026–27, to support Canadian Light Source. This is the only facility of its kind in Canada where a synchrotron light source allows scientists and researchers to examine microscopic matter. This specialized infrastructure contributes to breakthroughs in areas like climate change—from climate-resistant crop development to green mining processes.

Budget 2024 also invests $30 million over three years, starting in 2024–25, in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization. This will help complete the critical infrastructure that establishes the organization as Canada's Centre for Pandemic Research and a world leader in infectious disease research and vaccine development for humans and animals. This investment will enable the study of high-risk pathogens to support vaccine and therapeutic development, a key pillar of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy.

Canada's world-class research facilities play a critical role in finding solutions to major challenges and advancing a resilient and sustainable future. Investments in infrastructure drive innovation and help attract and train the next generation of scientific talent, creating a better future for all Canadians and people around the world.

"When it comes to funding research and innovation, we are funding the economy of today and tomorrow. From building a clean, resilient future to developing life-saving vaccines, we cannot wait for another global reminder of the critical nature of this work. The cutting-edge research being undertaken at the University of Saskatchewan is so important for the future; it was a pleasure to get to witness and learn more about it today."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Canadian research has helped improve our society, economy and healthcare, time and time again. These strategic investments underscore the government's dedication to fostering innovation, addressing global challenges, and nurturing the next generation of scientific leaders. Through enhancing cutting-edge facilities and equipment, these initiatives will propel Canadian research to new heights of excellence."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"USask is a leader in innovation and the development of knowledge and skills to lead world-class research and discovery. This federal investment will contribute to the continued pursuit of innovation at our CLS and VIDO labs and to USask's mission to be the university the world needs."

– Peter Stoicheff, USask President

Since the start of operations in 2005, Canadian Light Source has enabled over 5,000 scientists from 56 Canadian academic institutions and 45 countries to publish over 7,500 scientific papers, highlighting discoveries in a wide variety of fields, in over 1,000 international scientific collaborations. From helping in the fight against COVID-19 to creating new cancer-fighting drugs, developing more nutritious and climate-resistant crops, and supporting clean-tech and green mining processes, Canadian Light Source's infrastructure and experts help researchers solve problems, train the next generation of scientists, and support industries in becoming more efficient and sustainable.

The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization is expanding its capabilities in supporting scientists from Canada and around the world to develop vaccines and therapeutics for humans and animals: Opening the Vaccine Development Centre, a containment level 3 capable biomanufacturing facility that meets good manufacturing practice requirements—one of only a few in the world. Adding containment level 4 capacity, which will allow work with any pathogen. Building a new animal facility capable of housing a wider range of animals, which will expand their preclinical research and development capacity.

and around the world to develop vaccines and therapeutics for humans and animals: Since 2016, the government has provided more than $16 billion to support science and research.

to support science and research. This new investment builds on existing federal research support: The Strategic Science Fund, which announced the results of its first competition in December 2023, providing $800 million to support 24 third-party science and research organizations starting in 2024–25; Canada recently concluded negotiations to be an associate member of Horizon Europe, which will enable Canadians to access a broader range of research opportunities under the European program starting this year; In addition, Budget 2024 provides $825 million to increase support for master's, doctoral, and post-doctoral students, as well as $1.8 billion to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. The steady increase in federal funding for extramural and intramural science and technology by the government, which was 44% higher in 2023 relative to 2015.



