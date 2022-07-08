This organization in the MRC d'Antoine-Labelle receives $245,500 in financial assistance from CED.

MONT-LAURIER, QC, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and the development of greener products contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity of his visit today to announce a non-repayable contribution of $245,500 for Maison de l'Entrepreneur d'Antoine-Labelle. This CED support will allow the organization to coordinate implementation of actions to develop an industrial cluster focused on forest bioproducts.

Maison de l'Entrepreneur d'Antoine-Labelle was created when a group of economic players came together with the goal of making the MRC d'Antoine-Labelle an innovative entrepreneurial community. The contribution received from CED will make it possible to organize technological, economic and prospecting missions relating to the development of the cluster, to build strategic and collaborative partnerships among industry players—including businesses and research centres—and to support developers and organizations with regard to project objectives. CED support will specifically be used to cover the professional fees of the project coordinator and innovation consultants.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Today's announcement is more proof that the Government of Canada is committed to forestry businesses in keeping with our economic recovery plan. By helping SMEs and organizations to become more innovative and competitive and by supporting innovation to allow for the development of greener products, we are preparing for the jobs of tomorrow."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"SMEs are central to innovation efforts and supporting their growth is a priority in our government's economic recovery plan. That is why we are proud to contribute to the development of activities organized by Maison de l'Entrepreneur d'Antoine-Labelle, which plays a key role in the economic vitality of the Laurentides region. Our entire economy will benefit from the project's success and resulting spinoffs."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The resilience demonstrated by our entrepreneurial community in facing many challenges in recent years has allowed us to maximize our reflexes to come together and collaborate to make it possible to achieve the greatest ambitions of our local entrepreneurs. The assistance announced today by the Government of Canada once again confirms that we were right to focus on endogenous growth by supporting innovation."

Frédéric Houle, Director and spokesperson, Maison de l'Entrepreneur d'Antoine-Labelle

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

