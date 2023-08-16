Advanced technology centre to receive over $850,000 in financial assistance from CED to contribute to the green transition of Quebec's economy.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $852,641 for the Université de Sherbrooke's Centre de technologies avancées BRP (CTA).

This CED support will enable the CTA to improve its capacity for technology transfer and enhance the performance of businesses in the transportation electrification sector. The CTA is a non-profit organization created in 2006 out of a willingness to combine the industrial sector's agility and efficiency with the academic sector's creativity and vision. It specializes in vehicle innovations for the specialized vehicle market, including rescue vehicles, recreational vehicles, electric aircraft, and rovers for the Canadian Space Agency. CED's contribution will enable the organization to acquire specialized equipment for research and development in the field of clean vehicle technologies, including software for prototyping, a test bench for small engines, and an electronic press.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive economic recovery will come, among other things, through businesses making the green transition. The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

Quotes

"Businesses play a key role in Quebec's economy and the green transition. With this support for the CTA, our government is committing to assist businesses as they launch innovation projects that will contribute to a greener economy for future generations. By boosting transportation electrification through the CTA's project, we are supporting a solution that is profitable not just for the environment, but also for the economy here at home."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our times, and we must help businesses develop processes and products that are more respectful of the environment. That is why our government is supporting the CTA in a project that will enable it to enhance the performance of businesses in the transportation electrification sector. Congratulations to the entire CTA team on their efforts to help build a better future for coming generations. You are an example to us all!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The CTA team is honoured by this concrete recognition from the Government of Canada, through CED's contribution. We are extremely stimulated by the challenges the coming years hold in an industry that is completely transforming itself and rapidly evolving. This government assistance will enable us to better meet the needs of Quebec and Canadian businesses, while training highly qualified labour."

Pascal Ranger, General Manager, CTA

Quick facts

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long‑term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

