Project will support families who have experienced, are experiencing, or are at-risk of experiencing violence.

HALIFAX, NS, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Family violence and gender-based violence are serious public health issues that are strongly linked to mental health concerns and can have long-lasting consequences for survivors and for those around them. These issues touch families in all parts of Canada, and include many different forms of physical, sexual and emotional abuse and neglect. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting all survivors of family and gender-based violence and safeguarding the health and safety of those at risk.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $634,482 for the Dalhousie University to run and test an online family violence prevention program in remote communities in Atlantic Canada. The project will reach individuals using violence within their families and aims to build their capacity to develop safer relationships and stronger families. Community members and local organizations will also be engaged to help break down barriers in accessing reliable and useful resources that address family violence.

The Government of Canada will continue working to prevent family and gender-based violence, support survivors, and break the cycle of violence in families and communities from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves to live safe and free from violence, but that isn't a reality for many people. The funding announced today in Nova Scotia will be instrumental in helping those who have experienced or are at risk of family and gender-based violence find the support they need to achieve safety and stability in their lives. This investment is an important step forward, but we know we have more to do. Our government will continue to take action against family and gender-based violence and to build a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"This project will provide needed services for people who have used violence against their partners with a focus on those living in remote and rural communities in Atlantic Canada. As these support group services are meant to reach people outside urban centers they will be offered online. We are also evaluating how effective these online services are from the perspectives of both the group member and group facilitator."

Dr. Catrina Brown

Lead investigator, Dalhousie University

Quick Facts

One third of Canadian adults report having experienced maltreatment as a child.

Family violence affects future relationships and future generations: children who have been abused, neglected or exposed to intimate partner violence are at risk of experiencing or perpetrating violence in adulthood.

The Survey of COVID and Mental Health indicates risk factors for child maltreatment and family violence have increased. Risk factors include depression, parental stress and alcohol consumption. Additionally, five percent of Canadians reported concerns about violence in their homes during the third wave of the pandemic, between February and May 2021 .

