SAINT JOHN, NB, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous partners are making significant contributions to lowering Canada's greenhouse gas emissions and producing green energy through Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led renewable energy projects. Supporting Indigenous climate leadership is key to helping Canada meet its 2030 emissions reduction target and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced a new designated funding stream under the Low Carbon Economy Fund's Indigenous Leadership Fund. The designated funding stream is open until March 31, 2027, for eligible applicants who are not already included in the funding streams for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. This can include Indigenous-owned businesses; corporations and not-for-profit organizations; Métis Settlements; and Indigenous research, academic, or educational institutions.

Through this new stream, up to $7.39 million will be spent to support Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led renewable energy, energy efficiency, or low-carbon heating projects that provide benefits to Indigenous peoples and communities.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis have been leading the way on clean energy and making significant contributions to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. From wind projects like the Burchill Wind Project in Saint John, to larger hydroelectricity partnerships such as the Romaine Complex in Quebec or Gabion River Hydro in British Columbia, and even solar and geothermal Indigenous-led initiatives—Indigenous peoples across the country are making significant contributions in the fight against climate change.

Investments in climate action initiatives, such as those announced today, reaffirm the Government of Canada's goal to fight climate change in partnership with Indigenous peoples, and its efforts to support reconciliation and integrate Indigenous Knowledge and perspective in the work toward a sustainable future for all.

Quotes

"Indigenous partners across the country are carrying out projects that are not only good for the environment, but also provide reliable and affordable energy for their communities. They are retrofitting community buildings, carrying out renewable energy projects, and providing low‑carbon home heating. Today's announcement is a step to further advance Indigenous climate leadership and achieving Canada's emissions reduction targets."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Indigenous peoples are disproportionately impacted by climate change but are also leading the way to find the solutions. These important clean energy projects are examples of real action that help to reduce our emissions while moving us forward on the road to reconciliation. By supporting Indigenous communities' economic success, we're working together toward a cleaner, greener future."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Canada launched the Emissions Reduction Plan in 2022, laying out steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

launched the Emissions Reduction Plan in 2022, laying out steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The Indigenous Leadership Fund is a new program under the Low Carbon Economy Fund that supports climate action by Indigenous peoples. The program will fund Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon heating projects.

Supporting Indigenous leadership and co-developing solutions to address climate change in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities is central to advancing the reconciliation journey and self-determination.

By advancing an Indigenous Climate Leadership Agenda, Canada is implementing Article 29 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. As part of this effort, the Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners across the country to set the long-term approach to partnership on climate, which upholds and implements Indigenous peoples' right to self-determination and right to participate in decision-making and ensures access to predictable and equitable funding for climate action.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]