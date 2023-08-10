Funding announced on the opening of the 2023 Aerospace, Defence and Security Expo

NORTH SAANICH, BC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - British Columbia has a vibrant aerospace sector that provides good jobs and drives economic growth. The Government of Canada has committed to helping this sector maintain that vibrancy as it builds for the future.

That is why today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced PacifiCan funding of $165,750 to Harwood Custom Composites to scale up their operations and expand their manufacturing capabilities. This funding comes from the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative.

Harwood Custom Composites, a certified Aboriginal business, has been a key supplier of custom composite fabrication, repair, and design services to the local aerospace industry for over 20 years. The company is well-positioned to supply parts and services to meet a growing demand from aircraft manufacturers. This PacifiCan funding will allow Harwood to grow by securing equipment and materials, hiring and training new staff, and attracting new customers.

This funding announcement coincides with the opening of the 2023 Aerospace, Defence and Security Expo, delivered by the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC). In 2019, Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), PacifiCan's predecessor, provided $1.5M to the Association to support the growth of western Canada's aerospace industry, which included delivering the 2023 Expo.

The Expo is in its 13th year and provides an important forum for industry, government, and key decision makers to meet. Featuring exhibits, speakers, and workshops, this event supports building a globally competitive Canadian aerospace industry.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province. PacifiCan – and previously WD – has a long history of supporting a vibrant aerospace industry in British Columbia.

Quotes

"British Columbian ingenuity and skill are helping build the aircraft that transport people and goods around Canada and the globe. This funding demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to a thriving aerospace sector by supporting local companies in growing their business, creating highly-skilled jobs, and competing on the world stage."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The ARRI funding provided by PacifiCan has helped Harwood Custom Composites expand its manufacturing capacity. Thanks to the support from the Government of Canada, we will continue to provide high-quality aerospace composite fabrication services and are positioned to take advantage of new opportunities."

- Jon Harwood, President, Harwood Custom Composites

"PacifiCan's vital contribution to the Aerospace Defence & Security Expo raises the profile of the Western Canada aerospace sector in an ever-expanding global marketplace. The Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative is having a demonstratable impact on small and medium-sized businesses in British Columbia and across the country. AIAC is proud in advocating for this important program that is helping aerospace companies be better positioned coming out of the pandemic."

- Mike Mueller, President and CEO, Aerospace Industries Association of Canada

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia . PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in B.C.'s economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

. PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in B.C.'s economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth. The ARRI program has helped several B.C.-based companies, including Harwood Custom Composites, which was previously approved.

Founded in 1999, Harwood Custom Composites is a privately owned Canadian company located at the Victoria International Airport on Vancouver Island.

The Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program aims to grow and nurture priority sectors, including clean technology, life sciences and digital technology, across British Columbia to build an inclusive innovation ecosystem that allows those sectors to innovate and compete globally.

to build an inclusive innovation ecosystem that allows those sectors to innovate and compete globally. For over sixty years, the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada has worked with its members to develop what is today one of the largest aerospace industries in the world.

