Government of Canada Supports Increased Dairy Processing at La Vache à Maillotte

LA SARRE, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau announced today, an investment of up to $160,115 in support of dairy processor La Vache à Maillotte.

The investment, made through the Dairy Processing Investment Fund (DPIF), will help to improve the efficiency of the company's production of fine cheese and packaging, through the purchase of production equipment and increase demand for Canadian dairy production. It is expected that the project will allow La Vache à Maillotte to increase its milk processing capacity and reduce processing costs.

DPIF was designed to help the sector increase productivity and competitiveness, and help them prepare for market changes resulting from the Canada – European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The program provides non-repayable contributions to support projects through capital investment or access to expertise.

"Dairy processors like La Vache à Maillotte are dedicated and passionate. This investment will help them meet consumers demand for their high quality product and create good jobs for families in the Abitibi region."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"For more than 20 years, Fromagerie La Vache à Maillotte has distinguished itself in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and increasingly at the provincial level. Since our beginnings, we have used artisanal manufacturing, which did not allow us to respond well to the competition and slowed down the company's expansion. This project will allow us to improve productivity and stabilize our production, although it will remain artisanal. We will be better equipped to face the arrival of cheeses resulting from the various trade agreements."

- Marco Hachey, Vice-President, Executive Director, Fromagerie La Vache à Maillotte

Operating since 1996, La Vache à Maillotte specializes in cheeses made from cow and sheep milk and produce more than a dozen varieties. They employ more than 35 people.

The Dairy Processing Investment Fund (DPIF), valued at $100 million , is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. DPIF will increase usage of Canada milk for processing resulting in higher demand for Canadian dairy production.

, is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. DPIF will increase usage of milk for processing resulting in higher demand for Canadian dairy production. Canada's dairy sector is also supported by the associated Dairy Farm Investment Program,which is already benefitting more than 3,300 dairy producers across the country. This is in addition to the $1.75 billion over eight years made available to Canada's nearly 11,000 dairy farmers for loss of market share from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

