Increasing access to healthy activities for older adults will help improve health and quality of life

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Daily physical activity and healthy eating play an important role in the health, well-being, and quality of life of Canadians. However, a majority of older adults are not meeting physical activity guidelines, and many also have diminished access to nutritious foods. This puts them at an elevated risk of developing a chronic disease or getting injured from a fall.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, along with Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, announced an investment of more than $2.2 million for three organizations to support healthy living behaviours in older adults. The projects will enable innovative and integrated approaches to promoting healthy living and addressing the common risk factors for chronic disease. The projects include:

The Sinai Health System – Health Commons Solution Lab will receive $1,010,434 for their ' Neighbours' project to help reduce and prevent social isolation while improving healthy living and quality of life in older adults in the Greater Toronto area. The community will help co-design, create, and lead new health-promoting activities that reflect the interests and needs of older adults living within their communities. For instance, older adults will be encouraged to set health-related goals and will receive the resources needed to meet these goals. Supportive networks will also help motivate and reinforce their healthy behaviours.

for their ' project to help reduce and prevent social isolation while improving healthy living and quality of life in older adults in the area. The community will help co-design, create, and lead new health-promoting activities that reflect the interests and needs of older adults living within their communities. For instance, older adults will be encouraged to set health-related goals and will receive the resources needed to meet these goals. Supportive networks will also help motivate and reinforce their healthy behaviours. McMaster University will receive $983,565 for their ' Embolden' project to explore the social determinants of health and barriers faced by older adults to improve their access to health services in the greater Hamilton area. In communities that face greater health inequalities, project participants will learn and apply practical strategies related to healthier eating and physical activity. They will also be coached to better navigate health and social services within the greater Hamilton area.

will receive for their ' project to explore the social determinants of health and barriers faced by older adults to improve their access to health services in the greater area. In communities that face greater health inequalities, project participants will learn and apply practical strategies related to healthier eating and physical activity. They will also be coached to better navigate health and social services within the greater area. Cowichan Green Community Society will receive $261,017 for their 'Transforming Tea and Toast' project for isolated older adults living across Vancouver Island. The project will promote healthier behaviours by connecting older adults to community resources and strengthening their social interactions. Following COVID-19 guidelines, healthy living activities will include: eating and cooking together; gardening and harvesting; improving food literacy and access to nutritious foods; and, participating in physical activity like nature walks.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with community partners to invest in the health and well-being of older adults, to help ensure that they have the supports they need to remain healthy throughout their later years.

Quotes

"Regular physical activity, social interaction, and healthy eating are important for all Canadians, but even more so for older adults who are at a higher risk of developing a chronic disease. Working at the community level, these projects will provide Canadian seniors with the tools, resources, and social connections they need to help them age well and keep enjoying life in their later years."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Today's funding announcement to three organizations will help the Government of Canada move towards its goal of ensuring that older adults have the opportunity to live well in later life. Their projects will enable innovative and integrated approaches that not only promote healthy living behaviours like physical activity and healthy eating but will also help improve social interactions and help access health and social resources through their programs."

Adam van Koeverden

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"In Hamilton, Ontario, more than 167,000 people – almost one third of our population – is 55+ and 12,000 seniors are considered isolated. This investment in the health and well-being of older Canadians from the MultiSectoral Partnership (MSP) Fund will be transformational for each of these projects as well as for the seniors they serve."

Lisa Hepfner

Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, Ontario

"With the support of the Public Health Agency of Canada, we welcome the opportunity to work in partnership with communities of older adults to engage neighbourhoods in creating vibrant spaces for people as they age. Many older people are feeling more alone now, than ever before, creating an urgency for reinforcing social connection, participation, healthier eating and physical activity. These are all essential elements to supporting older adults in remaining healthy and experiencing greater well-being. Aging well at home is a key contributor in the sustainability of our health care system."

Dr. Gary Newton

President and Chief Executive Officer, Sinai Health

"We know that community programs can be very effective in helping older adults stay mobile, maintain their health, and participate socially. Furthermore, we also know that those benefits are only possible when programs are built to address the real barriers that people may experience when accessing and using these programs."

Rebecca Ganann

Lead of study and Assistant Professor at McMaster University's School of Nursing

"Cowichan Green Community, along with the other Island Health Food Hubs are grateful for this funding which should result in increased access to healthy food and outdoor educational activities. The added socialization is extremely important for older adults as we know they have suffered detrimental effects due to the pandemic."

Judy Stafford

Executive Director, Cowichan Green Community

Quick Facts

Funding announced today is through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Multi-Sectoral Partnerships (MSP) Fund (now known as the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund). Through this fund, $20 million a year has been invested since 2013 in innovative projects across the country that aim to lower Canadians' risk of chronic disease by addressing common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity.

Multi-Sectoral Partnerships (MSP) Fund (now known as the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund). Through this fund, a year has been invested since 2013 in innovative projects across the country that aim to lower Canadians' risk of chronic disease by addressing common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity. Based at Sinai Health, the Health Commons Solutions Lab is a publicly funded, not-for-profit innovation lab working with teams and community organizations in Ontario to build resilient communities, help all people live with dignity, and improve health and well-being.

to build resilient communities, help all people live with dignity, and improve health and well-being. McMaster University is a research-focused university with a vision to achieve international distinction for creativity, innovation and excellence. It aims to foster innovation and impact, using evidence-based knowledge to advance human and societal health and well-being.

is a research-focused university with a vision to achieve international distinction for creativity, innovation and excellence. It aims to foster innovation and impact, using evidence-based knowledge to advance human and societal health and well-being. The Cowichan Green Community Society aims to improve food security by developing strong relationships with local food producers, increasing capacity for local food production (both urban and rural), and empowering people with the knowledge, skills and resources they need to feed their community.

Associated Links

Multi-sectoral Partnerships

Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Marie-France Proulx, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709