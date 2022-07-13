Addressing common risk factors for chronic disease will help improve health and quality of life

EDMONTON, AB, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Physical activity and healthy eating help improve health, well-being and quality of life. These healthy behaviours can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes. It is important for everyone living in Canada, especially those who are socially and economically marginalized, to have the support needed to adopt and maintain healthy behaviours.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced an investment of more than $948K for two organizations to support projects that focus on designing interventions for Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan and individuals living with HIV in Alberta, to help facilitate healthy eating and physical activity. This investment will support:

The University of Saskatchewan with $849,753 to design culturally appropriate and comprehensive school food programs that are integrated into school curriculums. These food programs will promote healthy eating and can be implemented within Indigenous communities in the province.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada continues to take important steps to improve the health and quality of life of everyone living in Canada. Through these projects, Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan and individuals living in Alberta will have access to information, tools and resources that will benefit their overall health and well-being, and reduce their risk of developing chronic disease.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Every person in Canada deserves the chance to live an authentic and healthy life, with lower risks of chronic diseases and illness. These projects will help promote physical activity and healthy eating, increase prevention measures, and promote healthy living for people in Alberta and Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism of Canada and Associate Minister of Finance

"Today's funding announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to improving the health and quality of life of everyone living in Canada. Helping people, especially those who face additional challenges, to become more active and adopt healthy eating patterns can help them lead healthier lives. Together with our partners, we aim to achieve better health outcomes for people living in Canada through these community-based initiatives."

Adam van Koeverden

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"HIV Edmonton looks forward to collaborating with community members to break down barriers for individuals living with HIV to lead an active and healthy life. This funding will help us to design health promotion interventions for those living with the chronic disease of HIV, encouraging more individuals to adopt small actions, so they can maintain healthy behaviours throughout their lives."

Catherine Broomfield

Executive Director, HIV Network of Edmonton Society

"This project is working with Indigenous communities and is also a step towards understanding what school food across the country might look like as Canada builds a national school food program"

Dr. Rachel Engler-Stringer, Professor, University of Saskatchewan.

Quick Facts

Research shows that 44% of adults in Canada live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes. This measure is particularly high among priority populations that experience conditions of social and economic disadvantage (e.g., 65% among adults with less than high school education, 53% among First Nations off reserve and 52% among Métis).

live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes. This measure is particularly high among priority populations that experience conditions of social and economic disadvantage (e.g., 65% among adults with less than high school education, 53% among First Nations off reserve and 52% among Métis). Obesity rates have been slowly increasing over the last 20 years for youth, and physical activity and fruit and vegetable consumption have been decreasing.

In 2020, there were over 1,600 new diagnosed cases of HIV (21% decrease since 2019). The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decreased demand for services related to sexually transmitted and bloodborne infections, including HIV testing. This may have had an impact on observed new diagnosis rates for HIV in 2020.

Funding announced today is being distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund which supports projects that aim to lower people's risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity.

