Sherbrooke business receives $250,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting growth through innovation contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $250,000 for Imeka (Imeka Solutions Inc.).

This CED support will enable this leader in neuroimaging to pursue growth by marketing its new medical brain imaging tool ANDI (Advanced Neuro Diagnostic Imaging). This new technology provides clinicians with additional information on brain microstructure to help optimize treatment of patients with brain illnesses or conditions, including for concussions, Alzheimer's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Founded in 2011 by two Université de Sherbrooke professors and researchers, Imeka specializes in imaging white matter of the brain. Its cutting‑edge MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) technology combines an exclusive algorithm with artificial intelligence to improve the analysis of brain connectivity and the diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases. Its brain imaging tool will make it possible to conduct adequate testing so that the right patients receive the right treatment at the right time.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

"Helping a business grow and innovate so it can provide Canadians, and the international community as well, with an important new technology is a priority for our government. That is why we are supporting this promising project by Imeka, whose success and spin‑offs will be felt right across the Sherbrooke region and throughout the Quebec and Canadian economy as a whole. I am proud of CED's assistance for such a project that is helping to strengthen Sherbrooke as an innovation hub, and thereby diversifying our economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The growth of technology businesses is essential to economic development in the Cantons-de-l'Est region and in Quebec. CED's financial support for Imeka will enable the business to market an innovative biotechnology product, conquer a new large‑scale market for its ANDI product, and thereby propel itself into another level of growth. I am delighted with our government's support for this project and the impact it will have on the health sector."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Imeka is honoured to have CED's support as it pursues its objective to have a concrete impact on the treatment of brain illnesses and conditions. This assistance makes it possible for us to showcase the Sherbrooke region, Quebec and Canada by making our marketing activities possible, mainly in the U.S. We aspire to become a frontline player in the fight against neurodegenerative illnesses, and CED's contribution enables us to have the means to fulfill our ambitions."

Jean-René Bélanger, Chief Executive Officer, Imeka

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

