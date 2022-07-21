CHISASIBI, EEYOU ISTCHEE, QC, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, joined Mandy Gull-Masty, Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and Chairperson of the Cree Nation Government, to mark historic investments to support the Cree Nation Housing Strategy.

Through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund (ICIF), the Government of Canada will provide $200 million to the Cree Nation Government to support the Cree Nation Housing Strategy and to provide more housing options to community members, thereby contributing to the improvement of social well-being outcomes in areas such as education, health, and community and youth wellness.

The Cree Nation Government has developed a 10-year housing strategy designed to address housing shortages and affordability. It is an innovative, entirely Indigenous-led strategy that aims to transform access to housing for the Crees of Eeyou Istchee in their communities. Canada's Budget 2021 investment will contribute to the Cree Nation Government's plan to build 750 social housing units over 10 years as part of this strategy.

The Government of Canada and the Cree Nation are committed to continue to work collaboratively to support the implementation of the Cree Nation Housing Strategy and to help close the housing gap in the Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee.

Quotes

"Investments like these are critical to closing infrastructure and housing gaps in Cree communities. This investment will support the Cree Nation Government in their plan to advance self-determination and improve the well-being of more than 20,000 members in nine communities across Quebec."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"We welcome this new federal investment as a way to expand access to adequate and affordable housing for Crees, and we look forward to the continued partnership and support of the Government of Canada to implement our Cree Nation Housing Strategy and to work towards closing the housing gap in the Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee."

Mandy Gull-Masty

Grand Chief, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)

Chairperson, Cree Nation Government

Quick facts

Budget 2021 provided distinctions-based investments of $6 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million ongoing to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities.

over five years, starting in 2021-22, with ongoing to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities. Starting in 2021-22, Budget 2021 provided $4.3 billion over four years to the ICIF, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands prioritized by Indigenous partners, with shovel-ready infrastructure and housing projects in First Nations, including with MTSG First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

