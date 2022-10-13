Addressing common risk factors for chronic disease will help improve health and quality of life

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Almost 40% of Canadian adults over 20 have at least one of the 10 most common chronic diseases, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Everyone living in Canada, especially those who face social and economic challenges, should be supported to adopt and maintain healthy behaviours to address risk factors of chronic diseases.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced an investment of more than $1.7 million for four organizations to support projects that focus on increasing physical activity and healthy eating and decreasing tobacco use in low-income neighbourhoods and marginalized communities throughout the province of Quebec. This funding was announced at the Nature Quebec symposium on Healthy Living Environments, which recently celebrated its 8th anniversary.

This investment will support:

Nature Quebec with more than $870,000 for its project Pour des villes vivantes . This project will focus on the reduction of unhealthy eating and physical inactivity in communities of low socioeconomic status. The objective is to create living environments that support physical activity and healthy eating.





The Cégep de Victoriaville with more than $440,000 for co-designing a Nordic laboratory for social and technological innovation in agri-food. The project will focus on poor diets due to limited food access and food insecurity for the population of the Eayou-Istchee Nation and the communities of Jamésie, in remote and northern Quebec .





Montréal Métropole en santé with more than $215,000 for its project MMS ADS+ . This project will focus on the reduction of unhealthy eating and physical inactivity for children, youth, and older adults living in low socioeconomic status communities. The project will support the creation of environments that support healthy lifestyle habits for people living in Montreal .





The Canadian Refugee Initiative with more than $190,000 for the Public Health Promotion and Prevention in Marginalized Communities project. This project will focus on unhealthy eating, physical inactivity, and tobacco use among marginalized communities within Montreal , particularly newcomers and refugees. The project will collect data on risk factors, unhealthy behaviours, as well as cultural considerations, community-based insight, and current interventions to meet the unique needs of these populations and encourage healthy behaviours.

Through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF), we are supporting projects that aim at tackling unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity to help everyone lower their risk of chronic disease.

Quotes

"Tackling physical inactivity, poor diets, and smoking improves the health and quality of life of everyone living in Canada. Through these projects, older adults, students, and individuals living in marginalized communities in Québec will have access to information, tools, and resources that will benefit their overall health and well-being and reduce their risk of developing chronic disease."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Today's funding announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting community-based initiatives that aim to improve the health and quality of life of everyone living in Canada. Helping individuals, especially those who face additional challenges, to become more active and eat healthier can help them achieve better health outcomes."

Adam van Koeverden

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Research shows that 44% of adults in Canada live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer or diabetes.

live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer or diabetes. Obesity rates have been slowly increasing over the last 20 years for both male and female youth, while physical activity and fruit and vegetable consumption have been decreasing.

Funding announced today is being distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) which supports projects that aim to lower Canadians' risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking and physical inactivity.

