CED grants nearly $430,000 in financial assistance to Centre local de développement de la Haute‑Gaspésie to prepare plan to develop recreational tourism.

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QC, May 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $428,746 for the Centre local de développement (CLD) de la Haute-Gaspésie to implement a development plan to invigorate the Regional County Municipality's tourism offering. It will foster sustainable projects and promote the Haute-Gaspésie region as a dynamic, distinct, and environmentally friendly destination.

Through this CED support, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, the CLD de la Haute-Gaspésie will take advantage of the Gaspésie region's growing popularity among tourists to better structure the development of this micro-destination. The organization will also optimize access to the territory by improving trails and river access, adding various all-season lodgings, improving hunting and fishing activities, supporting emerging sports activities, and adding telecommunications infrastructure, among other things.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"I am delighted with the CED support announced today for the CLD de la Haute-Gaspésie and its project to draw people together. I have no doubt that all tourism industry players will mobilize to enable the MRC de la Haute-Gaspésie to develop its full potential as a unique, diverse destination. I am proud of our people as they come together to develop our beautiful region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"CED's assistance has been essential to launch this ambitious project. The entire CED team and the Minister have supported us and provided us with good advice from the moment we began putting everything together. The non-repayable contribution from the Tourism Relief Fund is enabling us to look towards the future and dream big. We have immense, world-class potential."

Guy Bernatchez, President, CLD de la Haute-Gaspésie and Warden of the MRC de la Haute-Gaspésie

"The Haute-Gaspésie region has a wealth of resources, scenery and people. With this plan, we hope to generate tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars in economic spin-offs. We want to reduce the unemployment rate, increase employment, mitigate the effects of a seasonal economy, provide better-quality jobs, increase the region's drawing power, and improve our demographic profile."

Simon Deschênes, Vice-President, CLD de la Haute-Gaspésie and Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

"Our government continues to be here for tourism businesses and organizations. Through the support announced today, the CLD de la Haute-Gaspésie will be able to look towards the future. Our assistance represents an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so they can all discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

