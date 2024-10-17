CED grants a total of nearly $2 million in financial contributions to La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais, Precision Doors & Trim, Courges & cie and Flirt Drinks.

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Minister of Labour and Seniors, and Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $1.75 million in repayable contributions to four Gatineau businesses.

The funding details are as follows:

$750,000 is being provided to La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais to expand its plant.

$600,000 is being granted to Precision Doors & Trim to build its new plant and acquire production equipment.

$250,000 is being provided to the Courges & cie agri-tourism farm to enhance its range of tourism activities, including by establishing a market garden economuseum.

$150,000 is being granted to Flirt Drinks to acquire specialized production equipment.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Gatineau's economic vitality depends on collaboration among businesses, governments and the community. By investing in innovative projects such as those by Flirt Drinks, Precision Doors & Trim and La Trappe à Fromage, we are creating an ecosystem where local development is at the core of our actions. This not only reinforces the appeal of our region, but also fosters citizen well-being. We are making Gatineau into a dynamic economic hub capable of attracting new investments and supporting diverse sectors."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Minister of Labour and Seniors

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are a key component of a strong economy. That is why the Government of Canada is proud to assist SMEs such as Courges et cie. Through our support, we are helping to increase their productivity, develop new products and improve the products and services they offer in our community."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services

"Our government has a mission to guide the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our assistance to develop the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, including here in Gatineau. We are thereby ensuring all our communities receive economic support."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The projects by Precision Doors & Trim and Flirt Drinks are receiving support under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and increase their competitiveness.

The funding for the project by La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund. This program, which is now closed, provided businesses and economic organizations with assistance to prepare local economies for long-term growth.

The project by Courges & cie is receiving assistance through the Tourism Growth Program (TGP). This program complements funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026 . In Quebec , the TGP has a budget of $21.1M in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

. In , the TGP has a budget of in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

