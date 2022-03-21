Government of Canada supports growth for Canada's nursery and landscape industry

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's horticulture industry contributes greatly to the lives of Canadians by keeping our food supply steady and strong, while enhancing economic growth and protecting the environment. To support a sustainable future, the Government of Canada is helping to promote and expand Canada's vibrant ornamental horticulture sector.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of nearly $1.5 million for two projects with the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) to help capture new opportunities for market growth and boost exports.

The announcement coincides with the launch of Canadian Garden Council's Year of the Garden 2022, which commemorates and celebrates Canada's horticulture sector and rich garden heritage. The year 2022 is the centennial of Canada's ornamental horticulture sector, marked by the 100th Anniversary of the CNLA.

Up to $1.36 million in funding through the AgriMarketing Program will support CNLA's efforts to increase the percentage of domestic market share of nursery products and increase international exports to targeted countries. The funds will support promotional initiatives, including marketing activities for Year of the Garden, as well as incoming and outgoing trade missions, delivery of technical training, attendance at trade shows, market research and trade advocacy.

An additional $111,309 in funding through the AgriAssurance Program will help CNLA to modernize the Clean Plants program and enable Canadian growers to assure domestic and international customers that the plants they sell are free of pests and diseases.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping strengthen, diversify and grow markets for Canada's nursery and landscape industry, through programs under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which contribute to a stronger Canadian agricultural sector.

"Canada's ornamental horticulture sector is the largest part of our horticulture industry. This investment will help the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association develop its market and increase its exports, which means growth for local businesses. I congratulate the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association on its 100th Anniversary and look forward to seeing the many positive impacts of the Year of the Garden activities in communities across Canada."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The impact of ornamental horticultural plants on societies ability to adapt to climate change and provide healthy environments has never been so well understood. Investments by both industry and government will assure Canadians that we are committed to making a difference in their lives. By securing a vibrant and progressive sector of horticulture that expands its domestic and international markets, we show respect to our planet and its people. The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) in partnership with AAFC is deeply committed to expanding markets for our horticultural sector."

- Anthony O'Neill, President, Canadian Nursery Landscape Association

The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a national not-for-profit federation of nine provincial landscape and horticulture associations representing over 4,200 members, including thousands of locally-owned companies that grow, sell, design, install, and maintain plants and other landscape features.

The AgriMarketing Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. The funding announced today through the AgriMarketing Program builds on a previous AgriMarketing investment in the CNLA of over $1.1 million .

. The AgriAssurance Program: National Industry Association (NIA) Component funds projects, at the national level, to help industry develop and adopt systems, standards and tools to support health and safety claims about Canadian agricultural and agri-food products.

The ornamental horticulture sector represents the largest portion of Canada's horticulture industry, and generated farm gate sales of $2.54 billion in 2020, including resales by producers.

