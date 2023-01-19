CED grants over $1.2 million for five projects that will contribute to Quebec's green transition

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, accompanied by the Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint–Maurice‒Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, is today announcing a total of $1,208,952 for five projects that will foster Mauricie's green transition.

The recipients are GROUPÉ Mauricie + Rive–Sud, Groupe PRO–B inc., Fût Mauricie (2954–8344 Québec inc.), Waste Robotics Inc. and Theron Sport Inc. These CED investments will enable them to launch their project, increase their production while becoming more energy efficient or reducing losses, and market their products. Further details on each project are provided in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

Quotes

"We must help small and medium–sized enterprises make the green shift so they can carve out an ideal place for themselves in tomorrow's economy. That is why our government is supporting economic players in Quebec such as GROUPÉ Mauricie + Rive–Sud, Groupe PRO-B, Fût Mauricie, Waste Robotics and Theron Sport, whose projects will help reduce our environmental footprint, increase their competitiveness, or enable them to innovate using clean technologies. I would like to highlight their efforts in helping to create a sustainable economy. Congratulations!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Businesses play a key role in Quebec's economy and in the green transition. That is why our government is committed to supporting them so they remain competitive and innovative, but also so they can equip themselves with what they need to carve out a place for themselves in tomorrow's economy. By helping GROUPÉ Mauricie + Rive–Sud, Groupe PRO–B, Fût Mauricie, Waste Robotics and Theron Sport, we are demonstrating once again that it is possible to focus on economic growth with a smaller ecological footprint."

The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint–Maurice‍‒Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

According to a survey conducted in 2022 by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not yet begun their low-carbon transition, and yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.





total GHG emissions. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

