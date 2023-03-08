OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - While participating at the inaugural National Symposium on Agricultural Mental Health, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the federal government's financial support to the Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing (CCAW).

This investment of up to $168,440 will help the CCAW spread awareness of and multiply the resources available for the agricultural community. The mission of this new not-for-profit organization is to lead research and roll out initiatives in collaboration with community organizations across the country to address farmers' wellness challenges.

This funding contributed to, among other things, the creation of this inaugural National Symposium on Agricultural Mental Health, a conference organized by CCAW, in concert with The Guardian Network. Bringing together mental health groups, researchers, decision makers, agricultural associations and farmers, this conference addresses the challenges and opportunities of the mental health movement across the country.

The Government of Canada is continuing to explore ways with provincial and territorial partners that policies, programs and services can further support projects that specifically address the mental health issues of workers in the agricultural sector.

"Farmers have a very demanding job and deal with a lot of stress. Mental health issues are so often taboo in the sector, which is why initiatives like the ones created by the Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing are so essential to open the dialogue and, ultimately, save lives."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing is very pleased to work in partnership with Agriculture and Agri-food Canada to develop evidence-based programming and supports for the well-being of Canadian farmers. Together, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing, will continue to eliminate barriers to accessing mental health services across the Country."

- Dr. Briana Hagen, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Scientist, Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing

The AgriCompetitiveness Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, supports sector-led activities that identify industry best practices and build the capacity of the sector, advance farm business management, farm safety information and tools, as well as activities which raise agricultural awareness.

The CCAW virtually brings together national and global leaders in the agricultural mental health field to conduct cutting-edge research to develop evidence-based community-informed programming and education to address challenges related to well-being among Canadian farmers.

