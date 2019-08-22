Government of Canada supports Economic Development in Leq'á:mel First Nation

LEQ'Á:MEL FIRST NATION, BC, COAST SALISH TERRITORY, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nations to support community-driven economic development projects that will help build healthier, more sustainable communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated Leq'á:mel First Nation on the recent grand opening (August 2) of its mixed-use development project. The Government of Canada provided $1,063,190 through Indigenous Services Canada's Community Opportunity Readiness Program to support planning and vital infrastructure, such as site preparation, sanitary servicing, storm water management, water servicing, utilities, and paving.

The development is a community initiative to promote economic development on reserve and create jobs and new opportunities, and includes an Esso gas station, On the Run convenience store, Tim Hortons, and retail and office space.

"This investment is contributing to the growth and well-being of the Leq'á:mel First Nation by creating jobs and helping the community capitalize on economic opportunities. Our Government is pleased to support First Nations by investing in projects that foster economic opportunity and community development, because a truly prosperous Canada needs a strong Indigenous-built and Indigenous-led economy."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan , P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Over 20 years ago the Leq'á:mel membership had a dream of building a local service station to assist our community members financially by ensuring tax exemption savings on fuel in order to create financial means of each house hold to assist in affording the long commutes between our rural community and the nearest city centres. The funding provided to us to see the completion of our vision come to fruition has made this a reality and has added dozens of jobs locally. With the additional funds Leq'á:mel was financially able to add an office space for the Leq'á:mel Development Corporation to be established and begin engaging partners and proponents to work towards building a local economy here at Leq'á:mel."

Councillor Darrel McKamey

Leq'á:mel First Nation, Economic Development Portfolio

Leq'á:mel First Nation is located near Mission, BC , and has a population of 550 members, with 150 living on reserve.

, and has a population of 550 members, with 150 living on reserve. Leq'á:mel First Nation anticipates the development on Skweahm Indian Reserve No. 10 will generate $44 million in economic benefits to the community over eight years.

in economic benefits to the community over eight years. This development project will employ over 30 people.

CORP funding helps First Nations and Inuit communities develop business plans, expand existing Indigenous-led businesses, and launch new Indigenous-led start-ups.

