SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Decarbonization, or the removal/reduction of CO 2 in the atmosphere, is important to help Canada achieve a low-carbon future.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced federal funding of $718,400 for the NSBA–Saskatoon's Business Association to launch a decarbonization education initiative for businesses in Saskatchewan.

More than ever, customers, clients, and stakeholders expect the businesses they interact with to find ways to reduce their green house gas emissions to be more sustainable and competitive. The NSBA initiative will help businesses find the most flexible and cost-effective ways to mitigate negative environmental impacts, meet consumer expectations, and continue to grow. It aims to promote decarbonization as a tool for business improvement, including enhanced efficiency through digital transformation, better accounting of carbon emissions, and greater sustainability.

The NSBA project aims to promote sustainable practices that are not just the right thing to do for our environment, but also good for Saskatoon businesses.

"Prairie businesses have always been global leaders in innovation, punching above their weight and driving a strong, competitive Canadian economy. That's why our government is proud to champion the forward-thinking businesses here in Saskatchewan as they embrace the future and build a resilient, net-zero, green Prairie economy."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"With the expansion of the Saskatchewan economy to include large multinationals which have stringent ESG policies and targets, it only makes sense for smaller Saskatchewan SMEs to work in lockstep to be part of the equation of the economy, as well as part of the solution for reducing greenhouse gases. It's a changing world and if our members and the business community don't keep up to these changes, they will unfortunately be left behind. We truly appreciate and want to thank PrairiesCan for the helpful support and financial assistance they are providing."

–Keith Moen, Executive Director, NSBA

The NSBA is a member-driven and focused business association in Saskatoon that serves, promotes and protects businesses throughout Saskatoon and beyond.

that serves, promotes and protects businesses throughout and beyond. The North Saskatoon Business Association has recently rebranded to be known simply by its acronym – NSBA – to reflect its current membership, which has grown beyond Saskatoon's north end.

north end. The Government of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan outlines the action needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, while strengthening our economy with sustainable jobs and clean industrial growth.

outlines the action needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, while strengthening our economy with sustainable jobs and clean industrial growth. PrairiesCan helps businesses and communities seize new opportunities for success in a net-zero future by supporting regional economic development, including commitments through the principles of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy .

. The Framework is a long-term commitment to work differently, through greater collaboration with Prairie stakeholders on their priorities and stronger coordination among federal departments on investments for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy.

