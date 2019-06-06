Government of Canada supports climate education and awareness by National Farmers Union - Ontario

GUELPH, ON, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing education, awareness and action on climate change through independent third parties will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Member of Parliament for Guelph, Lloyd Longfield, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced funding through the Climate Action Fund to National Farmers Union Ontario. The funding will help farmers learn and develop ways to adapt and be better positioned to thrive in our changing environment. To do so, the National Farmers Union Ontario will facilitate a series of Kitchen Table meetings across Ontario to promote action on climate change.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness on climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

"Canadian farmers depend on the climate to earn a living and produce food and products that all Canadians and people around the world value. The National Farmers Union recognizes the challenges we as a society face from climate change but also how farmers and agricultural producers can be a part of the solution."

– Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"By promoting farmer action on climate change and mobilizing people from many different communities, the National Farmers Union – Ontario is building a network of people who are informed, connected, and deeply motivated to take action on mitigating climate change."

– Sarah Bakker, General Manager for National Farmers Union – Ontario

The National Farmers Union Ontario from Guelph, ON , will receive up to $83,606 in funding through the Climate Action Fund.

, will receive up to in funding through the Climate Action Fund. The National Farmers Union Ontario works with farmers to produce healthy and safe food through environmentally sustainable farm practices. Operating on local, provincial, national, and international levels, the National Farmers Union is a growing non-profit organization comprised of farmers who operate different sized farms and produce diverse farm products.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. It supports the key objectives of Canada's climate plan by making investments in climate solutions.

