Government of Canada supports climate action by the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region

WHITEHORSE, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Climate change is the defining issue of our time. The Government of Canada is supporting positive climate action to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced $250,000 in funding for the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region through the Climate Action Fund. Through this funding, the organization will convene a gathering to bring together and empower First Nations to play a leading role in climate action in the Yukon. The Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region plans to raise awareness of climate change through knowledge sharing and youth leadership while exploring innovative solutions to support the energy transition in their communities.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million annually to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions that raise awareness of climate change and encourage others to take meaningful climate action.

Quotes

"Indigenous communities—especially in the north—are at the forefront of climate change. I'm inspired to see the Assembly of First Nations raising awareness of climate change and empowering communities and youth to take climate action. As we aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, our government is committed to supporting Canadians across the country in transitioning to a cleaner, more prosperous future for our kids and grandkids."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canada's north is warming three times faster than the global average, which is having real, harmful effects in the Yukon. That's why it's great to see the Assembly of First Nations bring together so many people—youth, elders, knowledge keepers, and other leaders—to discuss climate change and climate action. We need to work together to limit warming and adapt to the challenge of a changing climate."

– The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"First Nations in Yukon experience the effects of climate change at a much faster rate than the rest of the country. Today's gathering provides a foundation for communities to work together toward the goal of creating a unified vision and action plan that are both rooted in traditional knowledge yet open to modern best practices in an ever-changing climate."

– Kluane Adamek, Regional Chief, Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region

"Yukon First Nations are individually tackling climate change by developing renewable-energy systems; increasing local food production; and improving their resiliency to hazards like wildfires, droughts, and permafrost thaw. Today's gathering brings communities together to address climate change with urgency through cooperation and the reliance on the wisdom of our elders and the visions of our youth for the sake of all Yukon First Nations."

– Peter Johnston, Grand Chief, Council of Yukon First Nations

Quick facts

A total of 19 projects were selected for funding from the 2019–20 Climate Action Fund intake.

Since 2018, funding from the Climate Action Fund has supported a wide variety of initiatives that spur conversations and encourage climate action.

