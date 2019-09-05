Government of Canada supports climate action by Saskatchewan Environmental Society

SASKATOON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action supports Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $75,710 in funding to the Saskatchewan Environmental Society through the federal government's Climate Action Fund. The funding will help to develop the Saskatchewan Low Carbon Stories project. The stories will engage local farmers, young people, Indigenous communities, and economic developers across the province and share their low-carbon business solutions in rural Saskatchewan.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

Quotes

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast to coast to coast. These initiatives will help others be better informed and take positive action to tackle climate change. This funding is supporting our full-time students, youth, and not-for-profit and for-profit organizations make a difference. Together, we're sharing great ideas that will help raise awareness about the importance of taking action on climate change right now."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Some Saskatchewan rural and small urban communities, businesses, and farms are employing low-greenhouse-gas approaches to doing business, which improve their bottom line. The Saskatchewan Environmental Society is pleased to receive funding for the Saskatchewan Low Carbon Stories project, which we see as a way to share these stories and build common ground."

– Margret Asmuss, Project Coordinator, Saskatchewan Low Carbon Stories, Saskatchewan Environmental Society

Quick facts

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society's climate action includes a variety of practical energy conservation and renewable-energy projects, public education events, and active participation in consultation opportunities with all levels of government.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Caroline Thériault, Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 613-462-5473, caroline.theriault2@canada.ca; Margret Asmuss, Project Coordinator, Saskatchewan Environmental Society, 306-654-2075, info@environmentalsociety.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

