Government of Canada supports climate action by Nature Canada

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action supports Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $80,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund to Nature Canada. This funding will help organize a national conference for Canada's leading conservation organizations. Participants will discuss the threat of climate change to our natural ecosystems, mitigation and adaptation to climate change, and best practices to make our ecosystems more resilient. Our climate crisis is inextricably linked with nature. By protecting and preserving Canada's natural spaces, we can help mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure we protect our wildlife, today and for future generations.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

Quotes

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast to coast to coast. These initiatives will help others be better informed and take positive action to tackle climate change. This funding is supporting our full-time students, youth, and not-for-profit and for-profit organizations make a difference. Together, we're sharing great ideas that will promote the importance of taking action on climate change right now."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate change is happening, and its impacts are—and will continue to be—disastrous to both wildlife and natural places. This project will bring together Canada's leading nature conservation organizations to promote nature-based solutions to climate change, and we very much appreciate the leadership and support of the Government of Canada."

– Graham Saul, Executive Director, Nature Canada

Quick facts

As Canada's oldest national conservation organization, Nature Canada has helped protect parks, wildlife, and species for nearly 80 years and currently represents more than 750 nature organizations across Canada .

oldest national conservation organization, Nature Canada has helped protect parks, wildlife, and species for nearly 80 years and currently represents more than 750 nature organizations across . Since 1970, the human population has doubled but wildlife has declined by 60 percent.

Intact wilderness absorbs twice as much carbon as other landscapes. By protecting these spaces, we ensure nature's stored carbon isn't released.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Graham Saul, Executive Director, Nature Canada, gsaul@naturecanada.ca, 613-562-3447 ext. 247 or 1-800-267-4088; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

