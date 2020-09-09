OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians. That includes helping the economy recover, creating new green jobs, reducing emissions and making life more affordable for Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Anita Anand, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced approximately $41,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund to the Halton Multicultural Council (HMC), a community-based settlement agency that provides programs and services to immigrant and refugee communities in the Greater Toronto Area.

Through this funding, the Council and their partner, the Halton Environmental Network, developed and shared educational tools and materials for newcomer youth in Halton to raise awareness and take action on climate change. Student-initiated projects included encouraging green transportation and recycling and reusing school resources. These actions also offered youth opportunities to engage and to develop leadership skills, while increasing their understanding of personal and local actions that can have an impact on climate change.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million annually to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions that raise awareness of climate change and encourage others to take meaningful climate action.

Quotes

"By taking climate action today, we are creating a greener, more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. We encourage young Canadians to participate in conversations on climate change, to learn how to make a difference, and to be part of the solution. Halton Multicultural Council's project is an excellent example of the dedication and leadership that youth are demonstrating across the country to push Canada towards a low carbon future."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"This kind of grassroots project serves both to educate youth and to help them gain the skills and the leadership tools, and nurture the hope they need to take action and make a difference. The Halton Environmental Network served as our partners on this project, and not only did they bring their expertise on climate change, they also brought their passion and commitment to creating real change. The youth projects were creative and informed, and the greenhouse gas emissions savings were estimated at 20 tonnes over the collective projects.

– Kim Jenkinson, Executive Director for the Halton Multicultural Council

Quick facts

Halton Multicultural Council (HMC)'s mission is to help newcomers settle and integrate into a community that is welcoming and inclusive.

A total of 19 projects were selected for funding from the 2019-2020 Climate Action Fund intake.

Since 2018, Climate Action Fund funding has supported a wide variety of initiatives that increase engagement or build capacity for climate action.

Associated links

