Government of Canada supports climate action by Green Action Centre

WINNIPEG, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action through independent organizations will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $35,000 for Winnipeg-based Green Action Centre, through the federal government's Climate Action Fund. The funding will provide learning materials to help schools and Indigenous communities in Manitoba raise awareness of how preventing food waste can help fight climate change.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action to reduce carbon pollution and support Canada's climate goals.

Quotes

"From coast to coast to coast, Canadians are bringing forward inspiring projects to help fight climate change. Reducing food waste can go a long way toward reducing carbon pollution and helping make life more affordable for people and communities in Manitoba. I'm proud to be supporting this project and helping Manitoba students and Indigenous communities raise awareness and make a positive difference as we work together to fight climate change."

– Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Green Action Centre is excited to receive funding from the Climate Action Fund to support our new program, Zero Food Waste in Schools, which tackles the first and most important of the three Rs: reduce. Through this funding, we are enabled for the first time to develop web content and deliver presentations to support food-waste-reduction education in Manitoba from a Canadian perspective."

– Teresa Prokopanko, Composting Program Coordinator, Green Action Centre

Quick facts

As part of the program on food-waste prevention, a web-based game will be developed and posted on Green Action Centre's website to complement the presentations and reach a wider audience.

In addition to waste reduction, Green Action Centre's primary areas of work are green commuting, composting, conservation, and sustainable living.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

About 20 percent (11 million tonnes) of the food produced in Canada each year becomes food loss or waste that could be avoided. Reducing food loss and waste can save Canadians money and improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the agri-food and agriculture sector.

Putting a price on carbon pollution is a practical and affordable way to reduce emissions. It also ensures Canadians are better off. This year, a Manitoba family of four will receive $339 through the Climate Action Incentive. The independent Parliamentary Budget Officer confirmed that most people will get more money back than they pay.

Related products

Associated links

Related Links

