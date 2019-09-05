Government of Canada supports climate action by EnviroCentre

OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action through independent organizations will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $100,000 of funding to EnviroCentre through the federal government's Climate Action Fund. The funding will enable EnviroCentre to develop a comprehensive workshop series "Let's Talk Green Economy" for businesses in the Ottawa region, to help them address knowledge and skill gaps and expand awareness of climate change and build their capacity to take action.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action to reduce carbon pollution and support Canada's climate goals.

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast to coast to coast and especially at home here in Ottawa. EnviroCentre's work shows the positive momentum across our country toward a cleaner future. This funding is supporting Ottawa businesses that want to take climate action and build a more sustainable future. Together, we're working to make Ottawa the greenest capital in the world, and making sure we're building a healthier and more prosperous Canada."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"EnviroCentre is acutely aware that—in terms of raising awareness on climate action and pointing Canadians toward effective, efficient climate solutions—the time is now for on-the-ground work right here. People are concerned about climate and are looking for ways to take action in their own lives, their own workplaces, and their businesses. These funds from the Climate Action Fund will allow EnviroCentre to work with local businesses to link best-practice research, policy, and technology with day-to-day actions, building bridges to a new standard for business as usual and supporting the emerging green economy here in Ottawa."

– Sharon Coward, Executive Director, EnviroCentre

EnviroCentre aims to deliver 50 workshops to businesses, under the series "Let's Talk Green Economy," and to develop a learning centre on their website to reach more businesses across Canada .

. The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

