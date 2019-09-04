Government of Canada supports climate action by Climate Smart

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time. Increasing education, awareness and action on climate change through independent organizations will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced up to $80,000 for Climate Smart through the federal government's Climate Action Fund. This project will expand Climate Smart's carbon-mapping tool, which informs small and medium-sized businesses in New Brunswick about their emissions. This will allow businesses to make informed decisions about energy efficient solutions to cut pollution and save money.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness about climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action to reduce carbon pollution and support Canada's climate goals.

Quotes

"Canadians across the country are coming up with innovative and affordable solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, saving people money and creating good jobs along the way. By investing in these projects, from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and to create good middle-class jobs today and for the future."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate Smart's 200 Million Tonnes of Opportunity report illustrated that small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are key players in Canada's effort to accelerate carbon reductions and grow the clean economy. And with this support from the Climate Action Fund, we will provide unique data and insights at a provincial scale. We look forward to sharing Climate Smart's award-winning Business Energy and Emissions Profile (BEEP) to help optimize time and resources when engaging business communities, while inspiring and informing SMEs across Canada."

– Elizabeth Sheehan, President, Climate Smart Businesses Inc.

Quick facts

The findings and uses of Climate Smart's new software will be shared with small and medium-sized businesses in the Atlantic Region.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. This supports Canada's climate plan objectives by making investments in climate solutions.

