Government of Canada supports climate action by Carbon Conversations TO empowering young people to fight climate change

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Educating each other and encouraging Canadians to share important information build awareness on this important issue. Organizations that work to build awareness of climate change—about its impacts and solutions—support Canada's efforts to fight climate change, protect the environment, and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $14,339 for Carbon Conversations TO, through the Climate Action Fund. The funding will empower young people to share their ideas and take concrete steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Carbon Conversations TO will organize two new conversation series about climate change and will help young Canadians create their own climate action plans. The Toronto-based organization will also build an online community to help continue the conversation on the impacts of climate change and keep building momentum toward a cleaner future.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action to reduce carbon pollution and support Canada's climate goals.

Quotes

"I am inspired by the efforts and determination of Canadians to fight climate change. Their work is showing the positive momentum, across our country, toward a cleaner future. We're funding this project to support young people who are committed to making a difference. They will inherit our planet, and we must continue to take practical and proven steps to fight climate change so we can pass them a future that is safe, healthy, and prosperous."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Carbon Conversations TO is comprised of dedicated and passionate youth who strive to lead change toward climate action. With this funding, we can expand our work in helping Canadians transition from feeling overwhelmed to feeling motivated to take climate action and become advocates in their communities."

– Brianna Aspinall, Founder of Carbon Conversations TO

Quick facts

Carbon Conversations TO provides a safe space for youth to express concerns about climate change while gaining tools and resources to help reduce their carbon footprint.

The objective of Carbon Conversations TO is to empower individuals to develop their approach to carbon reduction.

Young people are powerful agents of change. Involving them in the conversation about climate change equips them to build solutions we need to fight climate change.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

