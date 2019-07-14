Government of Canada Supports Brampton Tamil Seniors Association's Cultural Outreach Initiative

Government of Canada announces a $59,000 investment in the Brampton Tamil Seniors Association project, aimed at outreach between South Asian community and Indigenous Peoples.

BRAMPTON, ON, July 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), announced today that the Government of Canada is investing $59,000 in the Brampton Tamil Seniors Association to help establish a cultural exchange project. Mr. Anandasangaree made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

This funding, provided through the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program (CSMARI), will bring together seniors of South Asian heritage and local Indigenous community members to learn about each other's history, heritage, and traditions.

Multiculturalism programs like this encourage mutual understanding and help create bonds between all Canadians. Diversity and inclusion are central to who we are as Canadians and projects like this help build vibrant, inclusive communities.

Quotes

"Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths. Projects that celebrate our multicultural heritage play a vital role in society. We are proud that programs like this help communities promote openness and inclusion among their multitude of cultures."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of projects such as the Brampton Tamil Seniors Association's initiative, which help remove barriers and improve the socio-economic outcomes of Canadians, including racialized communities, Indigenous Peoples and religious minorities."

—Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

This project received funding through the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives (CSMARI) Program.

The Projects component of the CSMARI Program supports community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects. These initiatives promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups, promoting positive interaction between cultural, religious, and ethnic communities, and supporting the expression of Canadians' multiple identities.

The Brampton Tamil Seniors Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create recreational and educational activities that will improve the lives of seniors.

The Government of Canada is committed to implementing the renewed federal Anti-Racism Strategy to tackle racism, discrimination and growing concerns around hateful rhetoric in Canada. The strategy also promotes equality and greater inclusion in Canadian society.

