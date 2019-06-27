Government of Canada supports awareness and youth engagement in the agriculture sector

ROLLO BAY, PEI, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was at Rollo Bay Holdings Inc. potato farm in PEI to announce an investment of more than $1.5 million to Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C). The investment will help inspire interest in agriculture careers to build a stronger, more sustainable agriculture sector.

The investment was made under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership through the AgriCompetitiveness and AgriDiversity programs. AgriCompetitiveness funding of almost $1 million will help raise awareness of agriculture and increase youth engagement, develop new and expand existing online educational tools, and engage industry through ongoing information sessions and learning events.

Under AgriDiversity, an investment of more than $500,000 will enable AITC-C to create and further develop tools and programs related to agriculture to be used in Canadian classrooms at all grade levels, increasing educators' capacity to teach agriculture literacy. Through this project, AITC-C will engage directly with students using in-person and online resources to foster a greater understanding of the agriculture and agri-food industry. These efforts will enhance interest in the sector's career opportunities and overall public trust.

Quotes

"Agriculture in the Classroom helps raise awareness and educate young Canadians on the role of our hard-working farm families and their important contribution to creating jobs and growing our economy. Agriculture is one of Canada's most important industries. Our government is proud to support projects like these that foster the next generation of farmers and processors."

- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs

"Agriculture in the Classroom Canada, alongside its provincial members, is deeply grateful to receive this generous investment through the CAP program. Canadians have a strong and proud agricultural history, which extends far beyond farming and into science, technology, engineering, math, business and more. With this contribution, and through sector-wide collaboration, we will be able to reach more young Canadians than ever before to share this important story and inspire a lifelong passion for learning about agriculture and food."

- Johanne Ross, Executive Director, Agriculture in the Classroom Canada

Quick facts

Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C) is a national charitable organization that operates from coast to coast with nine provincial AITC members to deliver accurate, balanced, and current curriculum-linked agri-food resources, programs, and initiatives that are based on science.

AgriCompetitiveness Program funding supports sector-led activities that identify industry best practices and build the capacity of the sector, advance farm business management, farm safety information and tools, and increase agricultural awareness.

The AgriDiversity Program will provide matching contributions to support activities that help strengthen Canada's agriculture sector by helping the sector to better leverage the potential offered by youth, women, Indigenous Peoples and persons with disabilities.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments which is strengthening the agriculture and agri-sector, ensuring continued innovation, growth and prosperity.

Additional links

