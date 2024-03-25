DARTMOUTH, NS, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -The Government of Canada is committed to addressing problem vessels that impact our marine environment and communities on our coasts. Earlier this month, the Canadian Coast Guard operation to remove and safely dismantle the tug Craig Trans near Marie Joseph, Nova Scotia was successfully completed.

Tug Craig Trans on its side in Marie Joseph, Nova Scotia. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

RJ MacIsaac Marine Recycling and Construction from Antigonish, N.S. was awarded the contract to dismantle and remove the vessel, and its contents, in November 2023. At the end of February 2024, the vessel was deconstructed and removed from the environment. The steel has since been recycled, and all waste disposed of at approved waste facilities.

The tug Craig Trans had been moored near Marie Joseph, N.S. since 2017. In May of 2023, the Canadian Coast Guard received a report of pollution in the vicinity of the vessel, and following an onsite assessment, confirmed there was oil pollution entering the marine environment. The Canadian Coast Guard proceeded to contain and remove any recoverable pollutants while beginning to work towards a permanent solution.

The Canadian Coast Guard team remained onsite throughout the operation to remove the vessel, which lasted just over three months, and ensured overall command of the response. By the end of the operation, over 850,000 litres of contaminated water had been removed from the vessel.

Protection of the marine environment is a top priority and all reported problem vessels are taken seriously. Members of the public who see marine pollution or a hazard are encouraged to report it to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce that work to remove the tug Craig Trans has now been completed and the vessel has been permanently removed from the marine environment. I want to thank the Canadian Coast Guard for their important work, which makes it possible to neutralize, every year, many risks posed by these problem vessels, from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Additional Multimedia

Tug Craig Trans on its side in Marie Joseph, Nova Scotia.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Coast Guard, Atlantic Region, 902-407-8439, [email protected]