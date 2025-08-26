North-America's only operational graphite mine receives $6,225,000 in financial assistance from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

SAINT-AIMÉ-DU-LAC-DES-ÎLES, QC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and Natural Resources Canada

Building a strong economy and a more secure future means leveraging Canada's bounty of mineral resources and expertise in critical minerals. Canada already produces more than 60 minerals and metals, and Lac-des-Îles (Quebec) is home to North America's only operational graphite mine, owned by Northern Graphite Corporation and operated by its Quebec subsidiary Graphite Nordique Inc.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced today that the Government of Canada is investing $6,225,000 to support Graphite Nordique's Lac-des-Îles expansion project that will extend the mine's life and sustain its operations by seven to ten years. This funding will be provided by NRCan and delivered by CED.

This federal investment will contribute to maintaining an annual domestic production of approximately 20,000 tonnes of graphite, protecting a strategic asset for Canada's national security interests while strengthening Canada's role in global critical minerals value chains. The project will also generate significant economic benefits by modernizing the extraction operations, maintaining important jobs for the community and strengthening value chains.

Graphite is a critical component used in lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors, electronics, solar and wind technologies, as well as in defence and advanced communications applications. By strengthening our graphite production capacity in Quebec, we are building a resilient and sustainable critical minerals sector that will drive Canada's economic sovereignty and environmental leadership, while adding value and keeping good jobs here at home.

"Our government is committed to investing in our industries, which will build a strong and secure economy. This investment in Northern Graphite's operations in Lac-des-Îles will strengthen Canada's domestic critical mineral supply chains, while positioning us as a global leader in the sector. This project will have tangible economic impacts for Quebec workers and our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Canada is a global leader in providing the responsibly sourced critical minerals essential for energy, digital technologies and national defence. This strategic investment in the Northern Graphite expansion project will enable the production of these minerals and strengthen our economy and security while keeping good jobs in Quebec — a win-win for Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are thrilled to receive this foundational support from the Canadian government which will help keep the mine in operation and continuing to supply our loyal customer base in industrial markets as well as to pursue our goal of becoming a key supplier to growing defense and battery markets in North America and farther afield. Lac des Iles is the foundation of our growth strategy, and this support shows that Canada is serious about turning its critical mineral potential into global leadership."

Hugues Jacquemin

CEO, Northern Graphite Corporation

Backed by a $3.8 billion investment, the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, led by NRCan in collaboration with other federal organizations, aims to accelerate the development of critical minerals and their supply chains to support clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This support is an interest and collateral free repayable contribution under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

By enabling Northern Graphite Corporation to extend the life of its Lac-des-Îles mine with the expansion of its current pit and to optimize its operations, the project will: Help Canada meet rising demand for natural graphite Support supply chain autonomy for the battery and defence sectors Stabilize 55 existing jobs

Northern Graphite Corporation ( NGC:TSX-V, NGPHF:OTCQB, FRA:0NG, XSTU:0NG ) is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and registered in Ontario . Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphite Nordique Inc., operates the only graphite mine in North America and is located in Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles, in the Antoine-Labelle RCM.

is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and registered in . Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphite Nordique Inc., operates the only graphite mine in and is located in Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles, in the Antoine-Labelle RCM. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

