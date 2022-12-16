OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced support for up to 79 new projects across Canada that promote food security in Indigenous, remote and Northern communities under the fourth phase of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF).

These community-led projects aim to have an immediate and long-lasting impact on food systems in communities that are experiencing the highest food insecurity, by improving processing, production and distribution capacity at the local level.

In total, up to $19.5 million will be invested, with between $100,000 and $500,000 per project. Of the 79 projects announced today, 56 are Indigenous-led, totaling up to $15.1 million.

In Morley, Alberta, for example, Stoney Nakoda Nations will receive up to $216,593 to purchase mobile food preparation equipment and infrastructure for raising chickens, gardening and fishing. This project will allow the community to create workshops to teach members about traditional food preparation and food waste reduction.

In Quesnel, British Columbia, Nazko First Nation will receive up to $260,746 to purchase a new greenhouse and canning equipment, create new garden beds, and install a new community kitchen and an outdoor smokehouse. This project will enhance community food production and serve as a teaching space for community members to learn traditional preservation methods to pass on for generations.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with local organizations to provide communities with access to tools that help them meet the immediate and growing needs of people experiencing food insecurity in Canada.

"Indigenous, remote and Northern communities are particularly vulnerable because of the higher cost of living and other geographic, social and economic factors. With these challenges, it is more important than ever to support food systems in these communities in the long term."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Since it was first launched in August 2019 , LFIF has committed $56.1 million to supporting 900 growth-generating food security projects across Canada , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more. Of this total, LFIF has supported 180 projects led by Indigenous organizations for up to $21.4 million in approved funding.

, LFIF has committed to supporting 900 growth-generating food security projects across , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more. Of this total, LFIF has supported 180 projects led by Indigenous organizations for up to in approved funding. Today's announcement of up to 79 approved projects follows the official launch of the fourth phase of LFIF on March 23, 2022 . In this phase, funding for each project ranges from $100,000 to $500,000 to support larger initiatives that will have a long-term impact in communities.

. In this phase, funding for each project ranges from to to support larger initiatives that will have a long-term impact in communities. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement. To date, contribution agreements are completed for 60 LFIF projects under the fourth phase of the program with more to follow in the coming weeks.

LFIF complements other ongoing federal efforts to address food security in Indigenous, remote and Northern communities, including through Nutrition North Canada.

In April 2020 , $25 million was provided to Nutrition North Canada to increase the subsidy rate and reduce the cost of much-needed nutritious food and personal hygiene products in 122 Northern and isolated communities.

, was provided to Nutrition North Canada to increase the subsidy rate and reduce the cost of much-needed nutritious food and personal hygiene products in 122 Northern and isolated communities. Budget 2021 committed $163.4 million to expanding the Nutrition North Canada program and enabling the Minister of Northern Affairs to work directly with Indigenous partners, including in Inuit Nunangat, to strengthen local food systems and community-led food security initiatives.

