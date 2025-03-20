WHITEHORSE, YT, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - No one should have to choose between paying for prescription drugs and putting food on the table. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action so Canadians can get the medication they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

Today, Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley, on behalf of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Canada's Minister of Health, and the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon's Minister of Health and Social Services, announced the signing of a pharmacare agreement to invest up to $9.5 million over four years to provide universal access to contraceptive and diabetes medications for residents of the Yukon. The funding from this agreement will also improve access to diabetes devices and supplies.

Through this historic agreement, Yukon residents will receive public coverage for a range of contraceptives and diabetes medications at little to no cost. This will support the reproductive freedom of more than 12,000 Yukoners and make sure that over 3,000 residents with diabetes can access essential medications to reduce their risk of serious health complications and improve their quality of life.

Yukon residents can anticipate beginning to receive coverage for these products no later than January 2026.

The Government of Canada will continue working with the provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, partners and stakeholders to make sure every Canadian has access to the essential medications and medical devices they need.

Quotes

"This national pharmacare agreement represents a significant step in ensuring Yukoners have improved access to the essential medications they need. Today's announcement reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger healthcare system for all Canadians.

The Honourable Kamal Khera

Minister of Health

"For many Yukoners, paying for their medication means choosing between managing their health condition and making ends meet. This groundbreaking investment is about making contraceptives and diabetes medications accessible for those who need them. This represents a significant step toward building a stronger, more inclusive health care system in the Yukon."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The cornerstone of the Canadian health care system is that access is based on need, not ability to pay. By ensuring that all Yukoners can access essential diabetes treatments and contraceptives without facing financial barriers, our government is taking a significant step in our efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable health care system. We're proud to join other jurisdictions who have signed on to this agreement, and we will continue working with the Government of Canada to expand access to other medications and medical devices."

Tracy-Anne McPhee

Yukon's Minister of Health and Social Services

Quick Facts

In 2021, Statistics Canada found that one in five adults in Canada did not have the insurance they needed to cover their medication costs.

did not have the insurance they needed to cover their medication costs. On October 10, 2024 , the Pharmacare Act received Royal Assent and immediately came into force. To date, three provinces — Manitoba , British Columbia and Prince Edward Island — have reached a pharmacare agreement with the Government of Canada .

Associated Links



SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Matthew Kronberg, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Health, 343-552-5654; Media Relations, Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709